A supercomputer has predicted the winner of the Premier League after Arsenal F.C. dismantled Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday evening’s North London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s side trekked to their rivals’ stadium under pressure following a damaging 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

However, the Gunners delivered a resounding response with a dominant display against Igor Tudor’s men.

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both scored braces at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while a brief equaliser from Randal Kolo Muani ultimately had little impact on the final outcome.

The French striker capitalised on a mistake by Declan Rice to level the score momentarily, but Spurs, who were missing 11 first-team players through injury, offered little else.

The victory restored Arsenal’s five-point lead over Manchester City F.C., although the Gunners have played a game more.

It also served as the perfect bounce-back after being held by bottom-placed Wolves the previous week.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Following the result, Opta’s supercomputer has projected the likely outcome of the title race. While Arsenal’s probability has dipped slightly in recent weeks, they still hold a commanding 82.33% chance of lifting the trophy.

Manchester City’s odds have climbed to 16.92%, particularly after Pep Guardiola’s side secured a 2-1 win over Newcastle United F.C. on Saturday to move within two points before the derby. All other teams are rated below 1%.

At the other end of the table, Opta predicts Wolves are 100% certain to be relegated, having accumulated just 10 points.

Burnley F.C. have a 97.76% chance of going down, while West Ham United F.C. stand at 71.66%. Tottenham, currently four points above the relegation zone, have been given a 4.58% chance of relegation.

