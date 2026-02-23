Leny Yoro has been handed a six-month ban ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been handed a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding at over 70mph in a residential area.

The 20-year-old was clocked at 72mph in his Porsche Cayenne GTS on Mauldeth Road West in Withington last August 2025.

The stretch includes family homes, a secondary school and a sports club: the speed limit on that road is 30mph.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is facing a six-month driving ban.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Leny Yoro's 6-month ban

Court documents cited by the BBC state he was travelling at nearly two and a half times the permitted limit.

Yoro admitted the offence at Crewe Magistrates Court on Saturday. Alongside the suspension, he was fined £666, ordered to pay £120 in costs and a £266 victim surcharge.

Through his legal representatives, the French centre-back apologised for his actions. They told the court the road was clear at the time and that he had been rushing to take a friend to the railway station. The incident occurred shortly after 16:00 GMT on August 28, 2025.

The sanction mirrors other recent driving-related cases involving footballers. In 2025, Mohammed Kudus was fined and given penalty points after being caught using his mobile phone while driving near West Ham’s training ground.

Yoro and Man United face Everton

While the punishment relates to matters off the pitch, Yoro’s focus will now shift back to football.

He joined Manchester United in July 2024 for a reported £52.2 million fee and has made 23 appearances this season, according to Transfermarkt.

His campaign has been disrupted by fitness issues. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have often been preferred in central defence, limiting his opportunities.

Leny Yoro has played a bit-part role in Manchester United's resurgence under Michael Carrick.

Source: Getty Images

Since Michael Carrick stepped in as interim manager following Ruben Amorim’s departure, Yoro has featured sparingly.

He has played just 23 minutes across five matches, with his longest outing being 22 minutes in a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Despite limited game time, the young defender remains highly regarded at Old Trafford. Coaches view him as part of the club’s long-term rebuild, and his development continues behind the scenes.

Manchester United now prepare for a trip to Everton on Monday, February 23.

The Toffees have struggled at home this season, winning only four league matches at their new stadium. According to MEN, they have not recorded a victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium since early December.

A positive result could lift United into fourth place, overtaking Chelsea as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies.

With the season entering a decisive phase, focus will be firmly on results rather than headlines away from the pitch.

