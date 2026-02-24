An elderly woman has criticised what she described as indecent dressing at a recent graduation ceremony at the University of Ghana

According to her, she was disgusted to see several prestigious ladies dressed inappropriately on the campus of such a prestigious institution

She made a clarion call to the university authorities and the relevant stakeholders to take urgent steps to restore decency on campus

An elderly woman has raised concerns about what she described as indecent dressing on the campus of the University of Ghana (UG) during a recent graduation ceremony.

The woman, who attended the event, reportedly expressed strong dissatisfaction after observing what she considered inappropriate outfits worn by some female students of the institute.

According to her, she was particularly worried that many of the young ladies appeared improperly dressed, adding that the situation seemed widespread and had become the order of the day on campus.

She lamented that what she witnessed was distasteful and disappointing.

Recounting one incident, she noted that a lady she saw wore what she described as a very skimpy skirt and appeared unconcerned about her objections.

The elderly woman further indicated that such scenes were uncommon during her youth, stressing that ladies in her time dressed more decently and carried themselves with propriety.

She therefore called on the university authorities to, as a matter of urgency, take the necessary steps to restore what she termed sanity and decency on campus. She said:

"What I am witnessing on the University of Ghana campus is deeply distasteful. Some of the ladies wear skimpy outfits that expose parts of their bodies, and this is very troubling."

"Things were different in our time; we dressed decently and conducted ourselves as responsible young women. This should serve as a wake-up call to the university authorities to address this unfortunate situation.”

Netizens react to Granny's call for sanity

Scores of netizens have reacted to the elderly lady's call for authorities to enforce discipline on the University of Ghana campus. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of comments below:

Kelvin is Red commented:

"The ladies are not happy about Grandmother's statement. This means the message has reached the right people."

Danill noted:

"Grandma, please, we are sorry."

Empress Nike said:

"I sat next to this Old lady on Friday. She sat next to me in front of the Balme Library. I saw how she was keenly watching the girls on campus."

Debbie Jackson commented:

"I just can't stop laughing while watching this."

Isaac noted:

"Grandma is speaking the raw truth."

