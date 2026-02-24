Three students arrested in connection with the assault on a student of Obrachire Senior High Technical School during a district inter-schools athletics competition are heading to court.

Police have also released the identities of the students from the Swedru School of Business, who are all adults.

Cti News reported that the suspects are Joseph Amoh, 20; Benedict Appiah, 18; and Bilal Mamud, 18.

The arrests took place on the evening of February 23.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 24, the Central Regional Police Command condemned the students’ conduct, cautioning the public, particularly students, against engaging in acts of violence that threaten safety within educational institutions.

Police said the arrests followed high-level engagements between the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, and the management of Swedru School of Business.

“About 9:00 pm of the same day, the authorities of Swedru School of Business brought to the Swedru Divisional Police Command three suspects, all students in the aforementioned school."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service Central Regional Directorate has directed the immediate suspension of all zonal inter-school sporting activities among Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) in the region, pending the outcome of investigations.

