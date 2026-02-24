The latest video of Broda Sammy's luxurious mansion in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, has impressed social media users

A video shared by a TikToker showed the gospel singer giving an associate a tour of the house's plush interior and exterior

Broda Sammy's mega mansion has triggered many positive reactions from Ghanaians, who expressed their admiration

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Samuel Opoku, popularly known as Broda Sammy, has courted attention after new footage of his mega mansion in Kumasi emerged on social media.

Over the years, the self-proclaimed Nation's Worshipper has emerged as one of the few prominent figures in the current Ghanaian gospel music fraternity.

Despite his significant success, Brother Sammy had always managed to keep his possessions and properties low profile until his gigantic mansion surfaced in 2024.

Footage of Broda Sammy's mega mansion surfaces

In a TikTok video shared by a blogger on Monday, February 23, 2026, Broda Sammy, wearing an all-black outfit with expensive chains, was spotted touring the interior of his mega mansion with an individual.

The interior of the reported 20-bedroom edifice showed the living room filled with expensive furniture, a TV and a small cabinet filled with numerous award plaques the gospel singer has won throughout his career.

Broda Sammy's mansion also had a kitchen and a guest room with a bed and furniture.

Another small building, which served as a boys' quarters, had also been built on the premises of the big mansion, with the floors tiled.

In the past, Broda Sammy has regularly attributed his success to his musical talent and unwavering ability to save money.

The TikTok video of Broda Sammy's mega mansion in Kumasi is below:

Edward Akwasi Boateng criticises Broda Sammy

In an interview with YouTube blogger KayB TV in October 2025, Edward Akwasi Boateng criticised Broda Sammy, referencing some of the latter's unpopular and radical beliefs fueling his music and lifestyle.

The veteran musician spoke against the new crop of gospel singers who were bent on promoting their songs by any means necessary.

He labelled them as criminals who had disguised themselves as gospel singers.

"Criminals have entered the gospel music industry. You'll see them by the spectacles they wear," Akwasi Boateng said.

The Adee a Mepe Dawanim hitmaker criticised gospel singers who use raunchy ways to promote their music and condone "immoral acts" like sports betting.

Broda Sammy is known for his bold takes, encouraging Christians to bet on sports and to dress unmodestly.

He believes that the old-style Christian practices were driving younger Christians away from the church.

The TikTok video of Edward Akwasi Boateng criticising Broda Sammy is below:

Broda Sammy's mega mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Emmanuel Sarkodie Minkah commented:

"This God. Broda Sammy was a guy some ladies rejected, let’s see 🫵❤️."

Sax Tigi wrote:

"I know Broda Sammy very paa. He is a businessman."

Abena Papabi said:

"Ultramodern ampa."

Tic Tac's gigantic mansion's exterior trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the interior of Tic Tac's mansion at Weija trended on social media.

In a video, TikToker Quecy Official gave fans a glimpse of the multiple rooms in the veteran musician's house.

Footage of Tic Tac's gigantic mansion triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

