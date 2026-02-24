Nana Ama McBrown had an interesting interaction with legendary singer George Jahraa on her Onua Showtime show

In a video, the celebrated actress and the musician interacted with each other in French on the popular TV show

Footage of Nana Ama McBrown and George Jahraa showcasing their linguistic skills, has stirred many reactions

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and television personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, has impressed many Ghanaians with her impressive linguistic skills.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks impressive French with veteran musician George Jahraa on Onua Showtime. Photo source: Nana Ama McBrown, @tyj617/TikTok

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, the award-winning Kumawood actress hosted her colleague Aka Ebenezer and his protégés Opoku Bilson and Gruma on her Onua Showtime show.

Also present on the popular entertainment show were veteran musician George Jahraa and renowned blogger Kobby Kyei.

McBrown speaks French with George Jahraa

During the show, Nana Ama McBrown engaged in a friendly conversation with George Jahraa and was surprised after the veteran musician confirmed that he was fluent in French during his appearance on Onua Showtime.

In a video, the actress, beaming with excitement, showed her linguistic skills as she asked the musician questions in French, to which he responded in the same language.

Their conversation was interrupted by Aka Ebenezer, who got the studio audience laughing as he comically attempted to speak the international language with them.

McBrown and George Jahraa continued with their conversation as they effortlessly spoke the French language without making any mistake.

Footage of the celebrated actress's and the legendary musician's interaction in French on Onua Showtime has stirred positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking French with George Jahraa on Onua Showtime is below:

McBrown speaks German with her younger sister

Nana Ama McBrown's interaction with George Jahraa comes weeks after she spoke German with her younger sister, Whitney.

In a video she recently shared on her McBrown TV YouTube channel on Friday, January 9, 2026, the actress and her family went on vacation at the Treasure Island resort in Ada, Greater Accra Region.

In a video, the actress and her younger sister Whitney were spotted sharing a heartwarming hug on a tennis court as the latter reintroduced herself to fans.

During their interaction, McBrown called on her younger sister to translate her introduction from English to German, to which she obliged.

The actress, beaming with excitement, also showed her linguistic skills as she conversed with her younger sibling in German.

McBrown later introduced other members of her family, with whom she visited the resort for their vacation.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking German with her younger sister in public is below:

