Special Prosecutor Tackles New Multimillion-Cedi Corruption Scheme Involving Palm Oil Imports
The Office of the Special Prosecutor is probing suspected corruption involving the diversion of 50 20-foot containers of palm oil valued at GH¢25.8 million.
The shipment of palm oil had originally been declared as goods in transit to Burkina Faso.
According to a statement on Facebook, the consignment was unlawfully diverted into the local market in Ghana without the payment of the required duties and taxes.
Preliminary findings point to the involvement of some customs officers, National Security operatives, and clearing agents.
The alleged scheme is believed to have caused an estimated loss of GH¢10.5 million in tax revenue to the state.
The special prosecutor indicated that the probe stems from an intelligence-led operation conducted in November 2025, which uncovered irregularities surrounding the handling and clearance of the shipment.
Source: YEN.com.gh
