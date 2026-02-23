Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen faced backlash after sharing a controversial social media post, prompting him to issue a public apology

Fans and followers called for global accountability as Huijsen’s post drew accusations of racism, putting the Spanish giants under pressure

The controversy surrounding Huijsen comes at a tense moment as the club prepares for a crucial Champions League showdown

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid and Spain defender Dean Huijsen has issued an apology following backlash over a social media post that was deemed racially insensitive.

The 20-year-old, who scored 3 goals in 36 appearances for Bournemouth before joining Madrid, had shared a video on Instagram that sparked criticism from fans.

Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen apologizes after racism backlash on social media. Image credit: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Dean Huijsen accused of racism

With over 5.2 million followers on his Instagram account, Huijsen quickly faced accusations that the content was offensive.

Responding to the uproar, as the Daily Mail reported, he took to Real Madrid’s Weibo account to apologise in Chinese, stating:

“I sincerely apologise to my Chinese friends. I previously forwarded content that included offensive messages unintentionally. It was completely unintentional, and I regret the distress caused.”

The original post, now deleted, contained comments that were perceived as disparaging, including lines like:

“Even the Chinese call him Chinese” and “You could blindfold him with dental floss.”

As The Daily Mail covered, followers called for immediate accountability, with one remarking:

“While Real Madrid is speaking out against racism, Huijsen is making racist remarks against Chinese people. Why hasn’t the club responded?”

Others urged the club to issue a global apology to protect its reputation in China.

Despite Huijsen’s apology on Weibo, Real Madrid has not addressed the incident on its global channels, including Instagram and X, which have 181 million and 49 million followers, respectively.

Fans are pressing for a more visible acknowledgment to ensure the club’s stance against discrimination is consistent.

Prestianni's alleged racial abuse against Vinicius

This controversy follows recent events involving Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni. During the Benfica vs. Real Madrid Champions League Round of 16 play-off first leg in Lisbon last week, the Brazilian alleged that the Argentine player racially abused him.

However, according to ESPN, Prestianni claimed he directed a homophobic remark rather than a racist comment during Benfica’s Champions League clash against Madrid.

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports, UEFA acted swiftly, suspending Prestianni ahead of the critical second-leg fixture at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, February 25, where Jose Mourinho is also sidelined.

With Real Madrid's attention focused on the upcoming second leg showdown, it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will officially address the Dean Juijsen controversy.

Mourinho under fire amid Vinicius racism row

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that during an in-depth interview with the BBC, former FC Porto legend Benni McCarthy, who famously lifted the Champions League trophy under Jose Mourinho at the Portuguese club, called on his former manager to openly acknowledge and take responsibility for his comments and handling of the recent alleged racism incident involving Vinícius Jr.

McCarthy emphasised the importance of leadership in confronting such sensitive issues and suggested that Mourinho’s public response should reflect a clear stance against discrimination.

Source: YEN.com.gh