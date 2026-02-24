Even 25 years after leaving Europe, Tony Yeboah still sits atop one of the nation’s most prestigious football records.

From thunderous strikes in Germany to stunning volleys in England, his impact on European football remains unforgettable

Former Ghana coach David Duncan reflected on a golden era of Ghanaian football, praising a player who redefined scoring in Europe

While a new generation of Ghanaian stars has emerged, none have yet come close to eclipsing this extraordinary milestone

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

More than two decades after leaving European football, Anthony Yeboah still reigns supreme when it comes to one of the most important records in Ghanaian football.

According to Ghana Sports Market, the former Black Stars No. 9 remains the country’s highest goalscorer across Europe’s five biggest leagues, a remarkable record that has endured for 25 years.

Former Leeds United and Hamburger SV striker Tony Yeboah. Image credit: Clive Mason/ALLSPORT

Source: Getty Images

The “Big Five” leagues in question are the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga, and France’s Ligue 1.

Since Yeboah walked away from the European stage in 2001, before retiring the following year, no Ghanaian player has managed to surpass his tally.

Yeboah’s numbers in Europe’s top leagues

Across spells with Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga, as well as Leeds United in the Premier League, the ex-Asante Kotoko striker scored an outstanding 120 goals in 270 appearances in elite European competitions, as Wikipedia records indicate.

His breakdown is as follows:

Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) 68 goals in 123 games

Hamburger SV (Bundesliga) 28 goals in 100 matches

Leeds United (Premier League) 24 goals in 47 games

Total in Europe’s Top Five Leagues: 120 goals in 270 matches

Tony Yeboah during a match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United in the English Premier League. Image credit: Christian Liewig/Tempsport/CORBIS/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Yeboah was particularly lethal during his time in Germany, where his physical presence, sharp finishing, and thunderous long-range strikes made him one of the Bundesliga’s most feared forwards in the 1990s.

His goals for Leeds United, including several spectacular volleys, further cemented his cult-hero status in England.

Watch some of Tony Yeboah's best goals below.

David Duncan hails Toney Yeboah

Reflecting on Tony Yeboah’s impact during an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, former Ghana assistant coach David Duncan praised both the striker and the golden era of Ghanaian football in the 1990s.

Having spent time studying in Germany, Duncan had first-hand appreciation for Yeboah’s exploits in the Bundesliga.

''Tony Yeboah was a force of nature; his skill, power, and instinct in front of goal were unmatched. The 90s were a golden age for Ghanaian football, and watching players like him thrive in Europe showed the world what our nation could produce,” Duncan reflected.

The closest challenger: Andre Ayew

Meanwhile, the nearest Ghanaian to Yeboah’s long-standing benchmark is Andre Ayew, who plays for Eredivisie side NAC Breda these days.

Across spells with Marseille and Lorient in France, and Swansea City, West Ham United, and Nottingham Forest in England, Ayew has scored 68 goals in 279 matches in Europe’s top leagues.

Despite his longevity and consistency at the highest level, Ayew’s tally remains well short of Yeboah’s 120-goal mark, underlining just how extraordinary the former striker’s achievement was.

A quarter of a century on, Yeboah’s record is not just intact; it is comfortably ahead of the chasing pack. For now, his place at the summit of Ghanaian goal scorers in Europe’s biggest leagues remains undisputed.

Sam Johnson names Gyan as Ghana's best

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international defender Sam Johnson sparked debate by excluding legends like Tony Yeboah and Opoku Afriyie from his all-time best Ghana striker list.

Johnson, who is one of the country's most respected ex-players, defended his choice by explaining why he selected Asamoah Gyan as his top forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh