Ghanaian preacher Francis Amoako Attah stirred debate after resurfacing a February 15 video in which he claimed to have foreseen an assassination attempt on a prominent world leader

Reports on February 22, 2026, indicated a white male carrying a shotgun and a fuel can was confronted near Mar-a-Lago on an attempt to assassinate U.S President Donald Trump

The prophecy video drew mixed reactions online, with supporters hailing him as a seer while others reacted with cynical, cryptic comments

Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has stirred reactions on social media after a prophecy about the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump resurfaced.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah's prophecy about an assassination resurfaces after a gunman's attempt on Donald Trump's life. Image credit: ApostleFrancisAmoakoAttah, DonaldJTrump

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, reports emerged that an armed man had been shot while attempting to assassinate United States President Donald J. Trump.

According to reports, the suspect was a white male carrying a shotgun and a fuel can when he was spotted near the north gate of the American leader’s palatial residential property at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The BBC reported that Trump was not in Florida at the time of the incident.

Amoako Attah’s assassination prophecy surfaces

On Monday, February 23, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah shared a video on his TikTok account showing that he foresaw the assassination attempt ahead of time.

In the video, recorded on February 15, Apostle Amoako Attah spoke about an attempted assassination on a prominent leader that he had foreseen in the spirit.

He said that he prophesied the first attempted assassination of 2024 and he had seen something similar this time, warning that he should be taken seriously.

"I prophesied the first assassination attempt of 2024, and I can tell you, another one is coming, and this time, I am afraid. I see about four people, the first one is dressed in black with a special gun ready to fight, ready to assassinate,” he said in the February 15 video.

The video shared by the man of God then cut away to a CNN segment reporting on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that ended with the death of the gunman.

Below is the TikTok video shared by Apostle Amoako Attah about his prophecy regarding an attempted assassination.

Reactions to Amoako Attah’s Trump prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy shared by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah about an alleged assassination attempt.

Michael Asiedu said:

"Bless you daddy."

😎🇬🇭AwalCLASS.com🇩🇪😎 wrote:

"The seer 🥰🥰🥰, my father."

Pst Emma Favour commented:

"The kingdom speaker."

Benjamin Debrah said:

"The gatekeeper."

Kojo Ankamah wrote:

"Wei."

Apostle Amoako Attah’s prophecy warning about a possible terrorist attack surfaces after the death of Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso. Image credit: ApostleFrancisAmoakoAttah

Amoako Attah's prophecy on terrorist attack fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Amoako Attah's prophecy on a terroristic attack was fulfilled after several Ghanaians were killed in Burkina Faso.

On January 4 and January 11, the Ghanaian man of God warned of an impending terrorist attack that would harm Ghanaian citizens.

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, eight Ghanaian traders were killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Titao, a town in Burkina Faso's northern province, appearing to fulfil the man of God's prediction.

