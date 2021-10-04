Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp Crash Throughout the World; Millions in Darkness

Millions of social media users will have to contend with being in the dark as communication channels Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have crashed

The three telecommunication companies have issued statements regarding the global outage and promised to restore the service

Details on what caused the hitch and how long it will take to resolve, however, are yet to be communicated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Millions of social media users have been plunged into information darkness after Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp crashed throughout the world.

Photo for illustration purposes only. Source: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to Downdetector.com, Facebook, as well as its photo-sharing platform Instagram, were inaccessible for users, with the social media giant receiving over 20,000 complaints.

WhatsApp was also not spared as over 14,000 users shared their complaints and a further 3,000 users reported being unable to use Messenger.

So far, WhatsApp has acknowledged the hitch on Twitter and requested users to be patient as services will be restored.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!" read the tweet.

Instagram too, has shared official communication regarding the outage:

“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!” ” read the statement on its communications page.

Facebook also acknowledged the breakdown and made users aware that engineers are working to fix them.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” spokesperson Andy Stone wrote on Twitter.

Reactions

Netizens were quick to make fun of the outage, even as they wait for the services to be restored.

Details on what caused the outage or how long it will take to resume remain scanty.

Outages in the communication industry are normal due to different technological hitches that occur once in a while.

Source: Yen