A number of Senegal players have expressed their frustration and disbelief after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory in a historic and unprecedented decision.

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On Tuesday night, Morocco were officially declared the 2025 AFCON champions, 58 days after suffering a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Senegal in the final.

Senegal Players Respond After CAF Awards AFCON Title to Morocco

Source: Getty Images

The match had been mired in controversy. In second-half stoppage time, Morocco were awarded a highly contentious penalty after Brahim Diaz was judged to have been fouled by Senegalese defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The decision sparked immediate protest. Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch, leading to a tense 16-minute delay before captain Sadio Mané persuaded his teammates to return and continue the match. Morocco’s penalty was ultimately saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and Senegal went on to secure the win on the night.

However, CAF’s ruling on Tuesday nullified the final result, awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco, effectively stripping Senegal of the title they had celebrated for nearly two months.

The decision prompted strong reactions from Senegalese players on social media.

Midfielder Habib Diarra, who plays for Sunderland AFC in the Premier League, shared three pictures of himself with the AFCON trophy and a video from Senegal’s seven-hour open-top bus parade through Dakar, expressing the pride they had felt.

Pathe Ciss, currently with Rayo Vallecano, posted an image of himself holding the trophy with five laughing-face emojis, conveying a mix of disbelief and frustration.

Toulouse midfielder Pape Demba Diop was even more direct, writing on his Instagram story:

“I think we’re in a madhouse.”

Defender Moussa Niakhate, who plays for Olympique Lyonnais, also shared his reaction, posting three pictures - including one with the trophy - captioned:

“This is not AI. This is real,” highlighting the surreal nature of the ruling.

The CAF decision has reignited debate across African football, leaving players, fans, and analysts grappling with the implications of such a historic reversal in a major continental tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh