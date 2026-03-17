A fresh update has emerged concerning the reported criminal case of the Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Patricia Osei Boateng

This came days after she was remanded in police custody after she was arrested when she stormed the CID office with her lawyer

The popular Kumawood movie star was accused of being involved in an armed robbery syndicate linked to her late husband

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A fresh update has popped up concerning the criminal case linked to the Kumawood actress, Patricia Osei Boateng, due to his late husband's alleged connection with an armed robbery syndicate.

The Kumawood actress, Patricia Osei Boateng, denied bail and remanded in police custody. Image credit: Daily View Gh, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

On February 18, 2026, reports emerged that Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician Sammy Gyamfi, had died.

According to Asaase Radio, he had died after sustaining serious injuries in an armed criminal attack on February 12, 2026.

Later reports indicated that Andrews Amankwaa had been ambushed by carjackers in the Ashanti Region while driving a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

The criminals reportedly shot him and drove away with his car, leaving him by the roadside.

The criminals reportedly shot him and drove away with his car, leaving him by the roadside.

On February 23, 2026, the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced at a press conference that the police had arrested four individuals linked to the alleged carjacking syndicate. The suspected leader of the syndicate, Eric Antwi Duku, was reportedly killed in an exchange of gunfire during the arrest operation.

News later broke that Duku was married to Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng, who had also been declared wanted for her alleged role in the syndicate. According to the Crime Check Foundation, Boateng allegedly dressed in nursing attire on occasion to help her partner slip past security personnel while conducting criminal operations.

The actress was also accused of spending some of her husband's alleged ill-got wealth on frequent Dubai trips. On Thursday, February 26, 2026, Patricia Osei Boateng surrendered herself to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters of the Ghana Police, located at Ridge in Accra and was later transferred to the Kumasi Central Police Command.

On Monday, March 2, Patricia Osei Boateng reportedly appeared before a Kumasi Court. According to the Republic Newspaper via its online platform, she was remanded into police custody, and the case was adjourned for two weeks.

An Instagram post announcing Patricia Osei Boateng's arrest is below:

Patricia Osei Boateng denied bail

A new update shared by Republic Newspaper and sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok indicates that Patricia Osei Boateng reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court 2 on Monday, March 16, 2026, for the second hearing of the case.

According to the report, the accused's Lawyer, Richard Acquah Esq, had applied for bail for his client; however, the court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Vida Achiaa Yeboah, denied the bail and was further remanded.

The Kumawood actress has been ordered to reappear on March 24, 2026, while investigations continue.

The TikTok post is below:

Patricia Osei arrested by the Ghana Police Service after storming the CID headquarters with her lawyer. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, @koforiduaflowers/ TikTok

Source: Facebook

Patricia Osei Boateng shares hustle experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Patricia Osei Boateng speaking about how she made her money resurfaced.

She listed several businesses she was engaged in and said that while things were not easy, she continued to persist by the grace of God.

The throwback went viral, triggering a massive jab from social media users who believed the actress was deceiving Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh