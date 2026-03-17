Chelsea suffered a historic collapse, conceding eight goals across two legs for the first time in a knockout tie

Paris Saint-Germain dominated both legs, sealing an emphatic aggregate win to reach the quarter-finals

Liam Rosenior equalled the club’s worst recent losing streak, with three consecutive defeats piling pressure on his side

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Chelsea set an unwanted club record as Liam Rosenior’s side were humiliated by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Blues welcomed the reigning European champions to Stamford Bridge for the second leg knowing they needed a remarkable comeback to stay in the competition.

Champions League: Chelsea set unwanted club record in PSG hammering

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Rosenior’s team had already suffered a 5-2 defeat at the Parc des Princes in the first leg, and their task became even harder before kickoff when captain Reece James was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Mamadou Sarr was brought in to replace him, while Rosenior made the bold call to leave out Wesley Fofana and instead pair Jorrel Hato with Trevoh Chalobah in central defence.

However, that decision quickly backfired. Within the opening 10 minutes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia latched onto a long pass from Matvey Safonov, turned Sarr, and calmly finished to give PSG the lead.

Chelsea concede 8+ goals for first time in knockout tie

Chelsea’s night worsened before halftime when Bradley Barcola doubled the advantage, scoring in back-to-back games and prompting frustrated home fans to leave early while others voiced their discontent.

The second half brought no relief for the hosts, as Senny Mayulu found the top corner to seal a 3-0 win on the night for Luis Enrique’s side.

That result saw PSG progress to the quarter-finals with a crushing 8-2 aggregate victory, marking the first time in Chelsea’s history that they had conceded eight goals across a two-legged knockout tie.

The Blues had never previously shipped that many goals in any domestic or European knockout contest.

PSG’s dominant performance also served as revenge for their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final, as they dismantled the English side over both legs.

Looking ahead, the French champions will face either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals, with the Turkish side holding a 1-0 advantage ahead of their trip to Anfield.

Rosenior equals Maresca's worst Chelsea run

The defeat also extended a poor run of form for Rosenior, whose side have now lost three consecutive matches, including heavy defeats to PSG and a Premier League loss to Newcastle United.

In doing so, Rosenior matched the worst losing streak recorded by his predecessor Enzo Maresca, who endured three straight defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion (twice) and Aston Villa in February 2025.

While Maresca managed to end that run with a 4-0 victory over Southampton FC, Rosenior now faces a tough test as his side prepare to travel to Everton FC in their next league fixture.

Source: YEN.com.gh