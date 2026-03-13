Captain Frank Donkor Junior, the pilot in the Tema plane crash, tragically passed just three months after his wedding

Videos of his wedding in December 2025 have emerged online, showing him in an excited mood as he danced with his family

Captain Donkor, the son of Hebron Prayer Camp leader Elder Frank Donkor, passed away with his junior brother

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The light aircraft crash occurred in Tema, claiming the lives of two passengers on March 16, 2026

Captain Donkor was an experienced pilot with over 15 years in aviation, adored by his family and community

Captain Frank Donkor Junior, the pilot of the ill-fated Sky Arrow aircraft, 9G-ADV, passes away following the crash in Tema three months after his wedding. @elderofori

Source: TikTok

It has emerged that Frank Donkor Junior, one of the two victims of the Tema aircraft crash, got married just about three months ago.

The two lost their lives on Monday, March 16, 2026, when their aircraft, with designation 9G-ADV, crashed at the Oninku park at Site 17 in Tema Community 1.

A statement from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed the crash and the loss of two on board, stating that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

See the press statement shared on Facebook below:

The deceased, Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor Junior and his younger brother were sons of Elder Frank Donkor, the leader of Hebron Prayer Camp.

According to an Okay FM report, Captain Donkor was a pilot with over 15 years (12 hours) of flight experience, while his brother, Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor, was a fresh university graduate and a fish farmer.

Frank Donkor Junior was the firstborn of their parents, and Elijah was the thirdborn.

Captain Frank Donkor Junior is the pilot who crashed the light aircraft 9G-ADV at Tema on March 16, 2026. Photo source: @sheishebron

Source: TikTok

Captain Frank Donkor's wedding videos emerge

Following the identification of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, YEN.com.gh discovered that the deceased pilot passed away just three months after getting married.

Captain Donkor married his sweetheart Naomi in a beautiful wedding ceremony on December 13, 2025. Videos from their wedding had been shared on social media in celebration of their union.

Watch the TikTok video below:

One of the videos showed him in colourful Kente cloth as he danced with Naomi, who wore a blue corseted Kente gown.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another video showed the late Captain Donkor and his wife surrounded by his father and others on the dancefloor.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Teacher passes away two months after wedding

In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady named Rachael Maame Aba had passed away just two months after her lavish wedding.

According to a friend who announced her passing by sharing some videos from the deceased's wedding in December 2025, Maame Aba, a professional teacher, had been taken ill for a short while.

Source: YEN.com.gh