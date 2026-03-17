Some angry Ghanaians have called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest the media personality, Captain Smart, over a controversial comment about Daddy Lumba's second funeral

In a trending video, the ‘Onua Maakye' presenter, who was addressing “Team Legal Wives' planned celebration of life, dropped a threatening remark, sparking massive outrage

This came after Papa Shee and supporters of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, announced another funeral observation for the musician following his burial rite

Captain Smart has found himself in trouble as angry Ghanaians call on the Ghana Police Service to arrest him after he made a controversial comment about Daddy Lumba's upcoming celebration of life.

Angry Ghanaians call for the arrest of Captain Smart over controversial comment about Daddy Lumba's sends funeral. Image source: Eric Daniels, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Following the highlife legend's burial rite on December 13, 2025, Papa Shee and members of “Team Legal Wives” announced there would be another funeral ceremony for Lumba. According to him, the controversial second rite would be held from March 28 through to March 29.

He added that the venue would no longer be in Kumasi but in Accra, indicating that it would be a celebration of a life well lived by the legend.

After his announcement, reports emerged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had been granted permission by the Accra High Court to seek an injunction against the event.

In subsequent interviews, Daddy Lumba's family head reiterated his plan to stop the second funeral from happening several weeks after the first one was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2026.

He slammed Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh for refusing to attend the late musician’s funeral, blaming them for how things turned out.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, Tupac's legal representatives, Daddy Lumba's immediate family members, and evangelist Papa Shee and their lawyers appeared at the Accra High Court for a hearing.

Following the short proceedings at the Accra High Court, the judge adjourned the case to Monday, March 23, 2026.

The TikTok video of Abusuapanin Tupac disclosing his disapproval of Lumba's second funeral is below:

Captain Smart reacts to Lumba's second funeral

Speaking in a trending video from an episode of his show ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart addressed the plan of Papa Shee and members of ‘Team Legal Wives’ to organise a celebration of life for the late Daddy Lumba.

According to him, he sees the event as needless, claiming the highlife legend has already been buried.

The presenter who rained insults on the organisers of the second funeral, questioned if members of “Team Legal Wives” were family of the late artist to take such a decision.

In the heat of the moment, he indicated that he would have “gone to blow up the event ground during the celebration of life should he have had a bomb.

The Instagram video of Captain Smart is below:

Ghanaians call for Captain Smart's arrest

Ghanaians who came across the video are believed to have seen it as a threat, as they called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest Captain Smart.

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh calling for the presenter's arrest:

Shequeen Mendoza wrote:

"If the Ghana Police do not arrest him too for the threats, then we would know they're being biased on purpose.”

Dezember wrote:

"This is not funny anymore; the Ghana Police Service must act.”

Beccy wrote:

"If it were America, he would be arrested by now. This is a big threat.”

Bravish wrote:

"I don't know why some of you think this is funny. This is a threat. Someone can even use this and accuse him.”

Esther wrote:

"Ghana Police Service, please pick this guy as soon as possible.”

Counsellor Lutterodt arrested over reportedly inciting violence with his remarks about Daddy Lumba's burial at his residence. Image credit: Counsellor Lutterodt, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Counsellor Lutterodt arrested over Lumba's burial claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt was arrested after he made a controversial comment about Daddy Lumba's burial in his East Legon residence.

According to Kessben FM, Counsellor Lutterrodt was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

He was alleged to have called for the youth of Ga to invade the East Legon residence of Daddy Lumba amid reports that the late musician had been buried there.

Source: YEN.com.gh