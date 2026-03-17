Eric Boahen Uche has sparked debate online after an old prophecy about a plane crash resurfaced following a tragic aviation incident in Tema

The crash, which occurred at Oninku Park, claimed two lives, with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority confirming details of the light aircraft accident

In the resurfaced video, Prophet Uche warned that 2026 would be a difficult year for aviation, with his prophecy sparking mixed reactions online

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Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after his prophecy about an impending plane crash appeared to have been fulfilled.

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy about a plane crash in Ghana resurfaces after a light aircraft went down in Tema on March 16, 2026. Image credit: EricBoahenUche, WeLoveGhana

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 16, 2026, two people were reported to have lost their lives after an aircraft they were travelling on crashed in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

According to reports, the crash occurred at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, resulted in security and emergency teams responding quickly.

Two individuals were confirmed to have lost their lives in the light aircraft crash, according to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, was reportedly headed from Ho to Accra when the tragedy occurred.

Below is a Facebook post with the GCAA statement addressing the tragedy.

Prophet Uche’s prophecy surfaces after Tema crash

Following the tragic incident, a video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche appearing to predict it ahead of time surfaced on social media.

In the video, the man of God was heard warning that the year 2026 was going to be a bad year for aviation because there were going to be crashes.

"2026 would be a challenging year for aviation if care is not taken; there would be a crash. Last year, I said it would be worrisome to fly because there would be plane crashes,” he said.

“In 2026, there would be a crash. I remember that one of my aides was travelling abroad and asked me to check whether it was safe,” he reiterated.

The TikTok video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche’s prophecy is below.

Reactions to Prophet Uche’s plane crash prophecy

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Uche prophesying a plane crash in Ghana in 2026.

Brodie said:

"Do you know how many aircraft set off every single day?"

fabian_omaaga wrote:

"Did he give the date anaa?"

😍Sikafuo mba yere🥰 commented:

"When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan. Proverbs 29:2 😭😭😭😭😭."

Knight.Arthur said:

“He said before the plane will take off, there would be a crash, but it this took off long enough before it crashed, so his so-called prophecy didn't come to pass.”

Prophet Eric Uche's prophecy on presidential term limits surfaces after the Constitutional Review Committee recommended a new limit. Image credit: ProphetEricBoahenUche, JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

Eric Boahen Uche's political prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy about the presidential term limits in Ghana appeared to have been fulfilled.

During a sermon on December 31, 2024, he said he had foreseen a change in the spiritual realm regarding how long Ghanaian presidents can stay in office.

His prophecy resurfaced after the Constitutional Review Committee recommended changing the presidential term limit from four to five years.

Source: YEN.com.gh