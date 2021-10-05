The promotion was instituted as a measure to safeguard its loyal customers from the impact of the Covid-19.

Loyal customers on the AirtelTigo network stand to win between GHc100- Ghc1000 cedis daily, up to GHc10,000 weekly cash prizes, and monthly prizes of up to GHc15,000.

Apart from that, 40 customers will be rewarded every 1 hour across the country, and an ultimate prize of Ghc100,000 awarded in December.

AirtelTigo Ghana has launched a consumer recharge and point-based promotion dubbed, "To Gu Me So" which literally means "shower it on me".

The promo aims at rewarding AirtelTigo customers with over 1 million Ghana cedis in cash.

AirtelTigo to reward customers with over GHc1 Million in the "To Gu Me So" Promo.

Source: Original

The promotion is designed to reward all AirtelTigo customers, both existing and new ones, based on usage points accrued.

ln addition to that, thousands of customers will win free data and call minutes.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The promotion will run from 5th October to 20th December 2021.

Speaking at the launch event at the Kaneshie Market on Tuesday, 5th October 2021, the Chief Sales Officer, Abubakari Halidu said,

"Our vision is a better life for our customers, and we are using the To Gu Me So Promo to reward thousands of customers across the country in the form of cash, data and call minutes.”

“AirtelTigo network seeks to support and empower customers to realize their aspirations and to enjoy in the last quarter of the year."

To participate, customers will have to accumulate points on the AirtelTigo network.

The promotion comes in two parts: Recharge and Point-Based. In the recharge-based promo, customers will have to perform a one-time activity of dialing *500# and selecting option 1 to join the promo.

AirtelTigo to reward customers with over GHc1 Million in the "To Gu Me So" Promo.

Source: Original

Every day within the promo period, between the hours of 6 am - 10 pm, all customers who recharge up to GHS5 or more, become eligible for the free data and call minutes given in the following hour.

Customers can recharge GHs 5 via single or multiple recharges. There is no limit for the free data & call minute prizes. Customers can win any number of them within a day, or during the promo period. Customers are encouraged to keep doing GHs5 recharges to keep winning more.

The point-based promo customers must simply do more on the AirtelTigo network to accumulate points and win cash prizes.

Customers will build points based on their activities on the network such as reloading airtime, purchasing voice & data bundles, making paid calls & sending SMS as well as conducting more transactions on ATMs.

AirtelTigo to reward customers with over GHc1 Million in the "To Gu Me So" Promo.

Source: Original

Additionally, customers will have an option to subscribe to the 'SMS trivia game' and accumulate more points. Lastly, customers can also buy additional points via ATM on *500#.

Halidu continued, "to ensure a fair prize distribution across the country, Ghana has been categorized into 4 zones and the winners will be selected from these zones. We are giving out a total of GHS7,200 worth of cash prizes every day to customers who accumulate the highest points at the end of each day.

In addition, AirtelTigo will reward customers with bigger cash prizes every week and month.

The promo will end with massive Grand Cash Prizes of GHS100,000, GHS50,000, and GHS25,000 to the top 3 winners".

Source: Yen.com.gh