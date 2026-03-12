A Ghanaian woman who said she supports the NDC wants President John Mahama to step in after some people came to her home to ask for property tax

The Ghanaian woman said she does not understand why she needs to pay GH₵150 in property tax after building her home in Pokuase

A Ghanaian woman who claims she supports the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to step in after she was asked to pay property rates.

The woman said she lives in Pokuase in Ahafo Ano South East in the Ashanti Region.

Female NDC supporter in Ahafo Ano South East calls on President Mahama to intervene over property tax collection. Photo credit: @thestatenewss/X & @jdmahama/Facebook

She complained that everyone knows him to be a staunch member of the NDC, even though she is an Ashanti.

In a video on X, the woman indicated she bought a piece of land and put up a habitable room. However, she said someone came to the house and requested that she pay an amount as a property tax.

"I'm an NDC supporter in Ahafo Ano South East speaking from Pokuase. Everybody in this town knows I am a member of the NDC. People here have been mocking me over the cocoa price incident, but I ignore them."

"As if that is not enough, this morning, some people came to my house and said they were coming for the property tax. They asked me to pay GH₵150. I have bought my land and built my house, and now have to pay property tax," she added.

The woman, who only had a cloth around her chest as a traditional Ghanaian lady, lamented that the money they were demanding was too much. The woman said she would only pay if President Mahama addressed the matter.

"President Mahama, I want to find out if you actually sent them to collect their tax. I don't believe the President sent them. I think they want to deceive us. That is why I am pleading with President Mahama to address this matter."

@quophiappiah said:

"Of course, he can't send anyone to come take money from you or anyone else unless it's a tax, and your membership in the Party shouldn't be a factor to consider in this situation at all. The question is, was that a property tax? Let's not forget that local assemblies and authorities have the right by law to set local taxes for the development of the area. We must demand from our DCEs and Assembly members what at all they are using our local taxes for?"

@tin_kudi wrote:

"Charlie, sometimes I agree that everyone in this country must have at least a senior high school level of education. And we must be taught in school the usefulness of some things in our day-to-day running of the country. The ignorance is too much."

@Nii_Kpai said:

"Property rate anaaaaa???Cos that money sef is paid through MoMo ooo not cash Yh."

@SHlovor wrote:

"Everything President aaah. From 1992 to date, you people still don't know how to channel information to the appropriate authorities."

@_iamAdemola_D said:

"Is she fighting demons or what? Make she calm down, talk ehhhnnnnn. Madam, calm down ooo."

@FAmenyenu97374 wrote:

"The president will answer soon."

