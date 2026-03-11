A prophecy delivered by Ghanaian preacher Prophet Roja has resurfaced on social media following the tragic passing of a Kumasi-based TikTok personality, sparking widespread discussions online.

Ella Mundy: Prophet Roja’s Prophecy Comes to Pass After Kumasi-Based TikToker Passes Away

In a TikTok video circulated on March 4, 2026, Prophet Roja addressed his congregation and issued a caution to women who wear multiple body piercings, including earrings, nose rings, and other accessories. According to the preacher, his spiritual insight suggested that the month of March could present challenges for some individuals who adorn themselves with such items, urging them to remove the accessories as a precaution.

Just days after the video gained attention, a tragic incident occurred. A young Ghanaian TikTok personality identified as Yaa Dimple, popularly known online as Ella Mundy, reportedly died following a severe motor accident on March 8, 2026.

Following the incident, social media users began circulating Prophet Roja’s earlier message alongside a supposed image of the late TikToker showing facial piercings. The juxtaposition of the prophecy and the tragic news quickly gained traction across platforms, with users debating the timing and interpretation of the preacher’s warning.

While some social media commentators argued that the development had given renewed attention to the prophecy, others cautioned against drawing direct conclusions between the preacher’s statement and the unfortunate accident. The conversation has since expanded into broader discussions about prophecy, faith, and the influence of social media narratives in interpreting real-life events.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has drawn varied reactions from users, with many expressing condolences to the family and friends of the late TikToker while reflecting on the broader conversation sparked by the resurfaced prophecy.

The incident has once again highlighted the powerful role social media plays in shaping public discourse around religious messages, personal beliefs, and tragic events.

The widely circulated TikTok video is below.

