In a random act of kindness, Bi Phakathi and K.O surprised a man who was going through a tough time in life

The man, named Rajah Brigmouhoun, not only lost his job due to an injury, his lack of income also led to him becoming homeless and living on the streets

The surprise was life-changing for Rajah and now he has a chance to get his life back on track

Bi Phakathi shared the entire video online and Mzansi is in awe of the kindhearted gentleman who made it all possible

As part of Capitec's #MakeADifference campaign, philanthropist BI Phakathi and musician K.O, brought tears to a homeless man's eyes after they surprised him with a life-changing gift.

Tears of joy as Rajah receives his surprise gift. Image: Rajah Brigmouhoun/Supplied

Tough situation

Rajah Brigmouhoun had to resort to living on the streets of Cape Town after losing his job due to a serious injury. But recently, his life took a turn for the better after Phakathi and K.O struck up a conversation with the homeless man. After chatting, they quickly realised that Rajah was in desperate need to return to his home city, Durban, but due to his dire circumstances, he wasn't able to.

Angels at work

Immediately after hearing his story, Phakathi and K.O handed the man some money and transferred another GHc4,000 into his account. A shocked and grateful Rajah couldn't contain his happiness and burst into tears. The financial relief makes it possible for him to follow his new dream of opening a spaza shop.

Mzansi is overwhelmed

Phakathi shared the video online and the post has gone viral in just a few days.

Drelyn Luke Govender:

"This is amazing, keep up the awesome work and putting smiles on many faces may our King Jesus continue to bless you."

Colin Premlall:

"This made me break down in tears, I feel so overwhelmed that we have angels walking with us that we don't realise. Everyday is beautiful and we should rejoice, rejoice and give thanks to the Almighty."

Lallie Naidoo:

"Bi you are an angel from God thank you for your good deeds."

Cindy Kotar:

"Blessings to this man in his new path. May he carry his good fortune for the rest of his life. What you do for all these people brings me to tears of joy. The world is blessed to have you in it BI Phakathi, Thank you!"

