The spokesperson of the highlife legend, Daddy Lumba's family, has reacted to the summons from the leaders of Ga-Adangbe

This comes after the community threatened to exhume the singer's body after Abusuapanin Tupac ignored their invitation

Lumba was buried at his residence at East Legon, allegedly without the required permission from the leaders of the Ga-Adangbe

A spokesperson of award-winning musician Daddy Lumba's family has broken his silence on the summons from the leaders of Ga-Adangbe.

A spokesperson of Daddy Lumba's family addresses the summons from the Ga-Adangbe leaders. Image credit: Mamalovetv1, The BBC Ghana, De Prince

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, March 10, a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office emerged on social media, summoning Abusuapanin Tupac to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru over claims of burying Daddy Lumba at his residence in Accra.

On Thursday, March 12, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head; however, after hours of waiting, he failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, a reported spokesperson of the community, said Abusuapanin Tupac’s actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He explained that under the Ga-Adangbe culture, there are places in the community designated for burial, and no one was allowed to bury people outside those boundaries.

He added that in extraordinary cases, rituals needed to be performed for that rule to be breached. Reverend Ankrah said that due to Abusuapanin Tupac’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would now sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure that the right thing would be done.

The TikTok video of the spokesperson of the Ga-Adangbe community is below:

Spokesperson of Lumba's family speaks on summons

In a viral video, a man believed to be the spokesperson of Daddy Lumba has addressed the summons from the leaders of the Ga-Adangbe that triggered threats to assume the highlife legend's body.

According to the man in question, the family is yet to receive the summons ordering Abusuapanin Tupac to appear before the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office.

He added that the family is ready to collaborate with the Ga community to perform the necessary tradition and rite to ensure that peace prevails.

Watch the Instagram video of the spokesperson below:

Afia Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on threats from Ga-Adangbe leaders to exhume Daddy Lumba's body. Image credit: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Kotomoshie TV

Source: Facebook

Afia Schwarzenegger on Daddy Lumba's body exhumation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger swore on the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, claiming the Ga community might not be able to exhume Daddy Lumba's body as threatened.

According to her, there are laws in the country forbidding people from storming others' houses without permission.

She detailed that the highlife artist is not the first to be buried in his private residence, naming public figures including Peter Adjetey and Komla Dumor.

Source: YEN.com.gh