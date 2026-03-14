Mohammed Salisu has stepped away from football to embark on a spiritual journey to the holy city of Mecca

The AS Monaco star is currently recovering from a season-ending injury that has ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup

According to Islamic teachings, Ramadan is one of the most spiritually significant times to make a pilgrimage to Mecca

A Ghanaian sports journalist in Scotland highlighted how important spirituality is for athletes in an interview with YEN.com.gh

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AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has been spotted in the holy city of Mecca while recuperating from a season-ending injury and observing the sacred month of Ramadan.

The 26-year-old shared glimpses of his pilgrimage on social media, showing him dressed in traditional white attire and standing before the Masjid al-Haram after performing his prayers.

Mohammed Salisu visits Mecca during Ramadan despite war in Middle East. Photo credit: salisu_sarki/Instagram and Richard Sellers/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Salisu spotted in Mecca amid injury layoff

Salisu’s visit reflects both a time of healing and spiritual reflection.

The defender is using his break from competitive football to focus on recovery while engaging in the devotions associated with Islam’s holiest month.

Ramadan, according to Visit Saudi, is one of the most significant periods to visit Mecca, attracting pilgrims who seek to deepen their faith through fasting, prayer, and acts of devotion.

Below are photos of Salisu's visit to Mecca:

The final 10 nights of Ramadan hold particular importance as worshippers seek Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree, described in Islamic tradition as better than a thousand months.

During this time, collective rituals like Khatm Al-Qur’an, marking the completion of Qur’an recitation during Taraweeh prayers, are celebrated across Mecca and Madinah.

Balancing sports with spirituality

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Awal Mohammed Hudu discussed the importance of spirituality in the lives of athletes.

"Spirituality plays a vital role in an athlete’s journey," Hudu, a devoted Muslim, began.

"A strong spiritual foundation helps players stay focused on their goals, maintain discipline both on and off the field, and cope with the intense pressures of professional sports.

"It provides balance, resilience, and a sense of purpose that goes beyond the game. For many athletes, their faith is just as important as their training in achieving success."

AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu's knee injury rules him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Frederic Dides.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Salisu's performance before injury

Away from spirituality, Salisu remains an essential figure for both club and country.

He is recovering from a left knee tear sustained in January during a match against Olympique Lyonnais, ruling him out of the 2026 World Cup. Following successful surgery, he has resumed gym work as he works toward full fitness.

Black Stars team doctor Prince Pambo visited Salisu in Monaco last month to offer support as part of ongoing efforts to assist injured Ghanaian players.

Before his setback, Salisu had regained his starting spot at Monaco after a slow start to the 2025/26 campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, he made 18 appearances across all competitions, including five in the Champions League, where he earned a UCL Team of the Week nomination.

Fans will be hoping that this period of rest, reflection, and healing allows Salisu to return stronger ahead of future assignments with the Black Stars.

Why Ronaldo joined Muslims to fast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo joined Muslims around the world in observing Ramadan last year.

However, the 41-year-old reportedly fasted for only two days instead of the full month.

Source: YEN.com.gh