Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City that dropping any more Premier League points could end their title hopes

City head to West Ham under intense pressure, knowing Arsenal’s result against Everton will already be decided before they kick off.

Man City are desperate to bounce back after a damaging 3–0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has cautioned that his side can no longer afford to lose ground in the Premier League title race as the season approaches its decisive stage.

The 2023 Champions League winners are preparing to face West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium, fully aware that the result of Arsenal’s clash with Everton will already be known before kick-off.

Pep Guardiola tells his Manchester City squad they cannot afford to drop key points again. Image credit: Michael Reagan

Source: Getty Images

City head into the weekend seven points behind the league leaders, although they have played one match fewer than the Gunners.

Their most recent league outing saw them drop points in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on March 4, leaving little margin for further mistakes in the title chase.

During his Friday press conference as covered by Hammers News, Guardiola stressed that every remaining fixture now carries enormous weight for his team, as the margin for error continues to shrink in one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

Pep Guardiola warns Man City players

Despite their domestic concerns, City must also prepare for a daunting challenge in Europe. The English champions will attempt to overturn a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie next week.

However, Guardiola insisted that the immediate focus remains firmly on the Premier League, describing it as the most demanding domestic competition in world football.

According to the Spaniard, any further dropped points could effectively end City’s hopes of retaining the title, warning Antoine Semenyo and his teammates to remain focused.

Guardiola urges Antoine Semenyo and Man City players to stay focused. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the upcoming encounter will not be straightforward either, with West Ham battling to secure valuable points in their fight to avoid relegation.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged that both sides will approach the match with desperation, given what is at stake at this stage of the campaign.

With the season entering its final stretch, he emphasised that every club now has something to play for, whether it is survival, European qualification, or the title itself, meaning the remaining fixtures offer no room for complacency.

Manchester City will undoubtedly set their sights on securing all three points, particularly after their previous outing ended in a disastrous 3–0 defeat to Real Madrid, according to Flashscore.

Semenyo discloses Guardiola's welcome message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana international Antoine Semenyo opened up about the first message he received from Pep Guardiola after completing his move to Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth.

The forward revealed that Guardiola personally welcomed him to the club and shared encouraging words about his qualities and potential role in the team.

Semenyo explained that the message boosted his confidence and made him feel immediately valued at the English Premier League heavyweights.

Source: YEN.com.gh