The new assistant coach of the Black Stars, Desmond Offei, has charged Ghanaians to support the team

The Black Stars return to action later this month for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar

The former African champions failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

Newly appointed assistant coach of the Black Stars, Desmond Offei, insists the team has learnt from the mistakes of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and are ready to make amends in the World Cup qualifying run.

Ghana will face Chad and Madagascar later this month as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resumes.

The West Africans, who failed to qualify for AFCON for the first time in 20 years, will host Chad in Accra on March 21, before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar three days later.

New Ghana assistant coach Desmond Offei opens up ahead of World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Issouf Sanogo Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Getty Images

Offei, who is set to meet the team for the first time, remains confident in the Black Stars' chances.

He said, as quoted by the FA's official website:

"I mean, as we all know, it was very painful moment for us not to qualify for the AFCON this year in Morocco, but we've learned a lot. We've learned a lot from the mistakes on and off the pitch and we feel like we are very hungry to try and rectify the situation. And once again, it's through hard work and through working together and yeah, we are willing to work really hard to rectify those mistakes."

Head coach Otto Addo is expected to name his team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers before the week ends.

How Ghana will approach qualifiers

The assistant coach disclosed that the team will go into both games as if it were their final games of the qualifiers.

Black Stars players celebrate after Jordan Ayew scores against Mozambique. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

He said:

"They're going to fight and it's going to be like a final. So for us, I think it's very important to make sure that this window is wrapped up very, very positively and make sure that the Ghanaian fans are very well and very happy with us.

"Like I said, we have to look at their strengths. Now both teams, Chad and Madagascar, have new coaches, so we don’t know how they're going to set up. But we know the players of course, so it's about us and how we get the boys ready to fight and make sure they give everything on a day."

Ghana have been to the World Cup four times, reaching the quarter final of the competition in 2010 in South Africa.

Kurt Okraku voted onto CAF Exco

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the President of Ghana's Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has been voted to the powerful Executive Council of the Confederation of African Football.

Mr Okraku, who contested unopposed to represent the West African Football Union Zone B, was overwhelmingly endorsed by members of the federation, securing the required number of votes to join the highest decision-making body.

The Ghana FA boss will serve on the 24-member committee for the next four years. Read more:

