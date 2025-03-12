Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has shared his journey from his humble beginnings to becoming a pro footballer

Bukari moved to the United States last year after a successful spell in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade

The Austin FC forward, who has already netted a goal this season, is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has opened up on his beginnings as a footballer and how good he was at the sport, leading to accusations of witchcraft.

Bukari, like any other Ghanaian youngster, started playing football on the streets before subsequently honing his skills to become a professional player.

The Austin FC forward was so good he played with footballers older than him at a very young age.

"I don't know how you call it here but in Dagarti (his native language), when I have the ball I dribble everybody and then go and score. The first game, we won 6-0 and I scored five and the second game, we won 3-0 and I scored two," he told KVUE News.

"Black magic! When I was playing they said I used black magic to play football. We were playing and I scored the first goal and the striker of the opponent told the referee I have something in my hand and I used it to wrap his face and he could not see anything. This story when you go back home they will tell you," he added.

Buakri then left his home town to join Accra Lions in the capital, where after few months he landed a deal in Belgium.

"I finished school in 2016 and they were searching for me like where is Osman, and I don't use phone and my parents and brothers were looking for me but I was in Accra Lions enjoying myself,' he added.

Bukari opens up on professional journey

Despite being very talented, Bukari struggled at the early stages of his career in Europe after first joining Anderlecht in Belgium before penning a deal with KAA Gent.

According to Bukari, he learnt a lot as a professional footballer in Europe, as he started to understand what team play was about and his nutrition as well.

He said:

"I though you have the ball and you just dribble and dribble and you lose the ball and you start walking. I didn't know you have to play with your teammates, you have to comment, defend, I was learning from them how they move and how they do their things and how they eat.

"I use to drink Coca-Cola, drink it after training. I did nit know it was not good for me."

Bukari spent time in Europe playing for AC Trencin, FC Nantes and also Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari reflects on Ronaldo celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and Austin FC forward Osman Bukari has admitted that he is more famous for hitting Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siuu' celebration during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars forward has had a flying start to the season in the new Major League Soccer campaign, scoring the winning goal in Austin FC's opener against Sporting Kansas City.

Before moving to the United States, Bukari enjoyed a successful two-year spell in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, earning him a place in Ghana's World Cup and AFCON squads.

