Kwadwo Sheldon was nominated for the Social Media Star of the year (Twitter Category) at the just-ended YEN Entertainment Awards 2023

The award was delivered to Kwadwo Sheldon after fans selected him as their Social Media Star of the year, recognising the hard work he put in

YEN.com.gh interviewed Sheldon, and the Youtuber expressed joy at winning the award and showed gratitude to the fans who voted

Ghanaian Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, was nominated by YEN.com.gh for the prestigious Social Media Star award (Twitter Category) at the maiden edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Kwadwo Sheldon Expresses Gratitude After Winning Social Media Star Of The Year At The YEN Awards Photo Source: kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Sheldon and other nominees were recognised by YEN for the hard work and effort they put into their craft and the influence they have on social media, specifically Twitter.

Sheldon won the award despite facing stiff competition from Kalyjay, Serwaa Amihere, Mempeasem President, and Sneaker Nyame. Kwadwo Sheldon is one of the most vocal social media personalities on Twitter.

The Youtuber's solid analysis of trending issues has earned him a strong reputation not only on Twitter but on other social media platforms.

Sheldon spoke to YEN.com.gh after being adjudged the winner of the prestigious award and showed appreciation to the fans that voted.

Hard Work Is The Key: Kwadwo Sheldon Reveals

Kwadwo Sheldon was asked how he was able to make it this far as a Youtuber and a social media influencer and he revealed that it was through hard work.

The journey has been crazy. God has been good, we have put in the work and the results are out there for people to see. We hit 100 million views on our main Youtube page last year.

He said.

Expert More From Kwadwo Sheldon In 2023; Youtuber Reveals Plans

Kwadwo Sheldon is a big brand in Ghana but the Youtuber does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Sheldon has revealed his expansion plans and has assured fans that there is more content to come the way.

We are trying to expand to other countries, we have launched the Kwadwo Sheldon Podcast. It is content back to back. But this time around we are also trying to bring people on board. So, it is not going to be Kwadwo Sheldon-specific.

Sheldon also advised folks within the social media and entertainment space to put in the work and assured them that it would reap benefits.

Kwadwo Sheldon: Youtuber Expresses Gratitude After Winning Social Media Star Of The Year At The YEN Awards

In other stories, Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa and YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon have appeared in an exclusive BBC documentary.

The documentary is centred on the creative industry and how influencers and content creators survive in Ghana.

According to the BBC, the documentary would be released on November 18, 2022, on the YouTube channel of the media network.

