A Ghanaian man and his wife have won the hearts of many after sharing pictures of a playground they built using their own resources

In a Twitter post, @annyosabutey shared that he and his wife built it for the kids in their neighbourhood at Prampram

Some impressed netizens who saw the benevolent act of the couple offered to help out

A man and his wife impressed Ghanaians after sharing that they funded the construction of a playground for the children in their neighbourhood.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @annyosabutey revealing that the playground is located at Prampram.

He said the kids love it, and they have plans on starting a new project.

Prampram playground with the builders on sights, Anny Osabutey Source: @Anny Osabutey/Twitter, @prampramfisherman/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"My wife and I joined part of our resources together to build this playground for kids in our hood in Prampram. The kids love it and we are grateful to Emmanuel, the man who built the ground from scratch. Our next project is coding and we can't wait for that to happen"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Netizens who saw the post seemed very proud of the couple and headed to the comments section to applaud the couple.

A few of the comments have been listed below;

@korkorbayaw commented:

wow, that's great work. Now the kids who live around can get a proper place to play. We take things for granted as a country but such places are very important to the development of kids. We'd rather build. Again, well done to you and your Mrs. and anyone who helped

From @16BonnieStreet:

Kudos, great work. Funny how developers fail to factor this things in community development.

@mykofiy replied:

Great work man, it's very important for the development of kids. Let's pray and hope that in some few months the land is not sold out for residential development at the expense of the happiness and development of the next generation.

@Dbilovd wrote:

Kudos and God bless. I'll love to volunteer on the coding when volunteers are needed.

From @lydiadonkor13:

Congratulations. It's great to give back to society.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a kind Ghanaian man called Ferdinand Quayson says he has made it one of his life's missions to provide a chance at a brighter future for needy students.

In a recent post on his LinkedIn page, Ferdinand shared that he has secured over Ghc54 million worth of scholarships for brilliant but poor students in Ghana.

The young Ghanaian man opened up about the inspiration behind what he does.

He shared that he was once a struggling street child who had a life-changing opportunity at a point in life to study at Wesleyan University in the US on a full scholarship in the year 2016.

Source: Yen.com.gh