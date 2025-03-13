Kofi Adomah, in a video of his first public appearance, wept like a baby as he lamented the ordeal post-eye surgery

The embattled journalist received support from his wife Miracle Adomah, who consoled him and gave him a head massage with a towel

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were devastated by the ordeal the media personality was going through and pleaded for justice

Journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani broke down in tears during his first public appearance after undergoing eye surgery in Dubai. The broadcaster, who had been away for weeks, struggled to contain his emotions as he spoke about his ordeal.

Kofi Adomah laments about head pain. Photo source: kofiadomahnwawani

Source: Instagram

At a press briefing on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Kofi Adomah sat beside his wife, Miracle Adomah, also known as Nana Eturba. He wept uncontrollably as his wife comforted him and massaged his head with a towel. He complained of a severe headache, saying he was in great pain.

A video of the moment has gone viral, drawing reactions from Ghanaians. Many expressed sympathy and called for justice over the incident that led to his condition.

Kofi Adomah's ordeal began in December 2024 during the Kwafie festival in Dormaa, Bono Region. The event, which also marked the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, featured musketry displays.

While conducting interviews, the Angel FM journalist was hit in the face by a stray shot. The impact severely damaged one of his eyes, forcing him to seek medical treatment abroad. In January 2025, he was flown to Dubai for surgery in an attempt to restore his vision.

After weeks of treatment, Kofi Adomah has returned to Ghana. He held a press briefing to update the public on the matter and his current state. Several chiefs and dignitaries attended to show support.

Kofi Adomah, the renowned journalist. Photo source: kofiadomahnwawani

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians sympathise with Kofi Adomah

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KDCreativeMedia saidL

"In this life errr, those who break their backs for people don’t get anyone to wheel them around when they’re incapacitated. God will see you through, my brother, and he’ll reward you for all your good works."

khendrick commented:

"Imagine working for so many years, saving up for something better or your children, only to end up using all your life savings for treatment. May we escape this."

views09_ reacted:

"This is so sad. His only crime was going to capture the culture of his people, and this happened to him. I wish him a speedy recovery, Ghana needs him alive."

iamogidigidi commented:

"Very Emotional. Can happen to anyone! We pray for safety."

GideonDrizzy reacted:

"So sad 🥹. The strange thing is that I have not heard anything from Dormaahene regarding this issue."

Late Grace Boadu's mansion

Ghanaians saw even more sadness when a video of late Dr Grace Boadu's mansion surfaced on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the video showed the huge mansion occupied by a different set of individuals.

Many Ghanaians reeled over the passing of the popular doctor and were upset that she had left such a property behind.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh