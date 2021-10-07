A wedding photographer has recently taken to social media to narrate how he was refused food and water by a friend he was covering his wedding at a subsidized fee

As a way to support his friend, he charged $250 (Ghc1,514) for a whole day's coverage

He revealed that after working for hours without food or water, he deleted the pictures in front of the groom

A no-nonsense photographer has recently taken to social media to share how he was pushed to delete a day's worth of pictures at a wedding after the couple denied him food and water.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Reddit had the young man recounting that his actual profession is dog grooming, including taking pictures of the dogs for his Facebook and Instagram pages.

A friend of his was getting married, and in an attempt to reduce cost, asked him to help with the wedding coverage.

"I told him it's not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn't care if they were perfect: they were on a shoestring budget and I agreed to shoot it for $250, which is nothing for a 10 hour event", he shared

On the wedding day, he started shooting around 11am and was scheduled to end around 7.30pm.

Food was served at the reception around 5pm, but he was told not to eat.

The was no food reserved for him either, the photographer revealed.

In shock, he continued taking the photos but had to ask the groom for a 20-minute break for food and water.

"He told me I need to either be photographer, or leave without pay," the dog groomer revealed

The photographer asked the groom if he wanted to go there to which he responded, yes.

"With that response, I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore", he revealed.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian entrepreneur, Charles Wundenga, has recounted how he started his photography business without a personal camera or knowledge in the field.

Wundenga said in 2016, he created a Facebook page and started posting stunning wedding photos by other professional photographers on his account and credited them.

At the time, he didn't know how to take pictures, but he was determined to bring his dream of running a photography business to life. He landed his first contract to cover the wedding of a couple through the page.

