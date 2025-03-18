Ghanaian Bishop Instructs Kofi Adoma to Divorce His Second Wife: "She's Not Your Soulmate"
- A Ghanaian Bishop has asked Kofi Adoma Nwanwani to part ways with his second wife Miracle Adoma
- Bishop Dr Peter Ofori stated in a video that divorcing his Miracle was the solution to his predicament
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were taken aback by the comments while others criticised the preacher
A Ghanaian Bishop, Dr Peter Ofori, has advised Kofi Adoma Nwanwani to divorce his wife, Miracle Adoma.
The advice follows a press conference held by Kofi, his wife and some traditional rulers to address his eye incident.
Bishop Dr Peter Ofori stated in a video that Mircle Adoma was not the soulmate of Kofi. He explained that Kofi's predicament stems from his divorce from his first wife and marriage to Miracle Adoma.
Dr Peter Ofori indicated that the first wife was not happy about how she was treated, and Kofi's predicament is the result of her pain.
Additionally, he commented on the press conference held last week and indicated that that has worsened the case.
On March 13, 2025, Kofi Adoma, his wife, and other relatives held a press conference to address his eye accident and matters thereafter.
At the press brief, Miracle Adoma expressed displeasure with the Dormaahene's handling of her husband's incident.
The Bishop claims the press conference was uncalled for and Miracle's remarks to the Dormaahene were also unsavory.
According to him, Miracle, by her comments has thrown a challenge to the Dormaahene and the spirits that govern his stool and Kofi is likely to witness predicaments until he part ways with his second wife.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Dr Ofori's advice
Netizens who saw the video of Dr Ofori advising Kofi Adoma to divorce his wife were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post.
@Posh wrote:
"Is he the only person who has divorced his wife,?"
Joyce
point of collection he is not the 1 wife miracle is the 1 wife go and analyse it because he is with miracle and go and take that woman
1d ago
4
Reply
View 6 replies
ObaapaCeci
Eiii ad3n is he the only one who has divorced?? even councillors kraa agyae
2h ago
0
Reply
tarkumcateringser
if i see the current wife saying God, God hmm,u snatched someone's husband and u are here saying God, God
2d ago
47
Reply
View 11 replies
Gifty Gyamfi
The wife don't respect.I think that made Nana Dormaahene silent.
2d ago
177
Reply
View 66 replies
Missy💯🙏🏽
Ghanaians are hypocrites oo. Kofi treated his ex wife of 17 years terribly and the woman cried bitterly and said a lot out of pain.we should learn to treat people right o cos karma is real.
2d ago
284
Reply
View 18 replies
domens34
What worries me is Oheneba Ntim Barima. Kofi Adoma must apologise to him.
1d ago
10
Reply
View 2 replies
Celyn Ahuofe
This man is not serious as if he will be happy if this like this happens to you
1d ago
11
Reply
View 4 replies
Dr. Emeritus Newday
that press conference was not needed at all. his wife is not helping him at all. and am disappointed a king as she is is so emotional over exaggerating this issue
1d ago
19
Reply
View 17 replies
maverickdad1
but from beginning his current wife parents was not interested in kofi to marry their daughter according to kofi himself
1d ago
21
Reply
View 5 replies
FOSTER👑🇬🇭 🇳🇬
hmmm that lady is playing with Osaagyefo,he don't know who DORMAA HENE 👑🔥 is..............
2d ago
17
Reply
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh