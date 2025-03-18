A Ghanaian Bishop has asked Kofi Adoma Nwanwani to part ways with his second wife Miracle Adoma

Bishop Dr Peter Ofori stated in a video that divorcing his Miracle was the solution to his predicament

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were taken aback by the comments while others criticised the preacher

A Ghanaian Bishop, Dr Peter Ofori, has advised Kofi Adoma Nwanwani to divorce his wife, Miracle Adoma.

The advice follows a press conference held by Kofi, his wife and some traditional rulers to address his eye incident.

Ghanaian Bishop asks Kofi Adoma to divorce his wife. Image source'; Kofi TV

Bishop Dr Peter Ofori stated in a video that Mircle Adoma was not the soulmate of Kofi. He explained that Kofi's predicament stems from his divorce from his first wife and marriage to Miracle Adoma.

Dr Peter Ofori indicated that the first wife was not happy about how she was treated, and Kofi's predicament is the result of her pain.

Additionally, he commented on the press conference held last week and indicated that that has worsened the case.

On March 13, 2025, Kofi Adoma, his wife, and other relatives held a press conference to address his eye accident and matters thereafter.

At the press brief, Miracle Adoma expressed displeasure with the Dormaahene's handling of her husband's incident.

The Bishop claims the press conference was uncalled for and Miracle's remarks to the Dormaahene were also unsavory.

According to him, Miracle, by her comments has thrown a challenge to the Dormaahene and the spirits that govern his stool and Kofi is likely to witness predicaments until he part ways with his second wife.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Dr Ofori's advice

Netizens who saw the video of Dr Ofori advising Kofi Adoma to divorce his wife were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post.

@Posh wrote:

"Is he the only person who has divorced his wife,?"

Joyce

point of collection he is not the 1 wife miracle is the 1 wife go and analyse it because he is with miracle and go and take that woman

1d ago

4

Reply

View 6 replies

ObaapaCeci

Eiii ad3n is he the only one who has divorced?? even councillors kraa agyae

2h ago

0

Reply

tarkumcateringser

if i see the current wife saying God, God hmm,u snatched someone's husband and u are here saying God, God

2d ago

47

Reply

View 11 replies

Gifty Gyamfi

The wife don't respect.I think that made Nana Dormaahene silent.

2d ago

177

Reply

View 66 replies

Missy💯🙏🏽

Ghanaians are hypocrites oo. Kofi treated his ex wife of 17 years terribly and the woman cried bitterly and said a lot out of pain.we should learn to treat people right o cos karma is real.

2d ago

284

Reply

View 18 replies

domens34

What worries me is Oheneba Ntim Barima. Kofi Adoma must apologise to him.

1d ago

10

Reply

View 2 replies

Celyn Ahuofe

This man is not serious as if he will be happy if this like this happens to you

1d ago

11

Reply

View 4 replies

Dr. Emeritus Newday

that press conference was not needed at all. his wife is not helping him at all. and am disappointed a king as she is is so emotional over exaggerating this issue

1d ago

19

Reply

View 17 replies

maverickdad1

but from beginning his current wife parents was not interested in kofi to marry their daughter according to kofi himself

1d ago

21

Reply

View 5 replies

FOSTER👑🇬🇭 🇳🇬

hmmm that lady is playing with Osaagyefo,he don't know who DORMAA HENE 👑🔥 is..............

2d ago

17

Reply

