The mother of Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has shared her delight after he made his debut for the Black Stars

The Belgium-based midfielder came on in the second half as the Black Stars thumped Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium '

The Black Stars will face Madagascar on Monday at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium on matchday 6 of the qualifiers

Mother of new Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has expressed excitement after watching her son play for the Black Stars for the first time.

The Cercle Brugge midfielder received a late invite for the World Cup qualifiers in March and was handed his debut in the game against Chad.

Agyekum replaced Thomas Partey late in the game at the Accra Sports Stadium las Friday as the Black Stars thumped Chad 5-0.

The 21-year-old, whose father is Ghanaian and mother Nigerian, opted to represent the Black Stars at international level.

At the end of the game, his mother stated how proud she is of her son and expects him to play a key role in the Black Stars.

"They did very well, it was like first in history. I am so excited," she said, as spotted in a video o social media.

"I am very proud of him. I call him fresh boy, I call him my energy booster, I call him law maker, machine and I call him Agba baller because he has done it and I know God is the reason why all this is happening. I am very grateful.

"I thank the Ghana Black Stars for calling on him. This is my first time watching him at the stadium so it is amazing."

Agyekum and the Black Stars have travelled to Morocco for the game against Madagascar.

"Grateful to God for making it possible to make my debut with the Black Stars. It’s a great honor and a dream come true," he wrote after the game.

Otto Addo ready for Madagascar clash

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has stated his side's readiness for the game against Madagascar.

Ghana will engage Madagascar just two days after their encounter with Chad.

He said, as quoted by the FA's website:

"It should be, actually, yes there is an advantage, because it's always not that easy if you play away and there are a lot of spectators but sometimes it's also a trap. Psychologically, sometimes if you think it's not going to be a hot atmosphere, it's kind of a trap and you give maybe 1 or 2 per cent less.

"For me, I can say it not often again, we have to be really on our toes, no matter how the circumstances are, and we have to be there. We can't just go out and think we will win; we have to work hard for this. Every centimetre is important, every duel is important and we have to go in every duel 100 per cent if we want to win this match."

Asare makes Black Stars debut

