If you love romance novels with historical plots, Poldark will not disappoint. Its story has a different charm as it seamlessly takes you a century back and narrates to you how love was back in the day. So, how many seasons of Poldark are there, and will there be a season 6?

Poldark is a British Drama series that is inspired by a light novel named Poldark. The series is written and adapted by the same name Debbie Horsfield. The BBC Network dispatched the Poldark. The series has got mixed reviews from both the critic and audience.

How many seasons of Poldark are there?

There are a total of five seasons. The series was based on the novels of Winston Graham. The last episode of season 5 was aired on 26th August 2019. The maker used novels one to eight for the script, but season 5 was not taken from the novels. The 12 novels are:

Novel 1 - Ross Poldark

Novel 2 - Demelza Poldark

Novel 3 - Jeremy Poldark

Novel 4 - Warleggan

Novel 5 - The Black Moon

Novel 6 - The Four Swans

Novel 7 - The Angry Tide

Novel 8 - The Stranger from the Sea

Novel 9 - The Miller’s Dance

Novel 10 - The Loving Cup

Novel 11 - The Twisted Sword

Novel 12 - Bella Poldark

Is there a season 6 of Poldark?

The chances are that there won't be a season 6 of the series. This is because the makers of Poldark already announced season 5 as the last season of the drama series. So why did Poldark come to an end? There is no official statement as to why it came to an end.

However, even with the vivid announcement, the die-hards are still looking forward to another season and wondering when it will be out. Since there are still four novels remaining, they are hopeful that the unexplored novel will create season 6.

In addition, Karen Thrussell, the producer, once stated that no one knows the future. This was her response regarding a question about Poldark season 6. In addition, Debbie Horsfield, the scriptwriter, said that she would be available to write season 6. With all these, there is still hope for season 6.

Where can I watch Season 6 of Poldark?

Since the series is not yet out, there are no available sites to watch it. However, the previous seasons are available on Netflix, iTunes, and Amazon Prime. So, how many seasons of Poldark are on prime? All five seasons are available on Amazon Prime.

Poldark's cast

Who are the main Poldark cast members? They include:

Aidan Turner

Eleanor Tomlinson

Ruby Bentall

Caroline Blakiston

Phil Davis

Beatie Edney

Jack Farthing

Luke Norris

Heida Reed

Kyle Soller

Tristan Sturrock

Pip Torrens

Warren Clarke

Gabriella Wilde

John Nettles

Christian Brassington

Ellise Chappell

Sean Gilder

Harry Richardson

Josh Whitehouse

Tom York

Tim Dutton

Kerri McLean

Vincent Regan

Peter Sullivan

Poldark plot summary

Ross Poldark was a British army man who went to the American War of Independence. Upon his return from the war, he found several unpleasant changes. His father had passed away, their family business had been spoiled and his girlfriend Elizabeth Chynoweth was engaged to another man.

All the occurrences left him utterly devastated. Luckily, Demelza, one of his former maids came to his rescue. The duo became great friends and shortly fell in love. This was followed by a union between the two. The series offers an incredible story of the chemistry between the duo.

Why was Poldark cancelled?

The BBC hasn't shown any concern; that's why the creators give no concrete reason for the cancellation of the Poldark. But there is room for doubt because many fans or even critics said that the series has a chance to get the token of renewal.

If you have been wondering how many seasons of Poldark are there, there you have it. However, for those curious about season 6, there is a scope for it as Season 5 didn't complete the variation of the Poldark novels. There is still 12 Poldark novels and potentially five more books worth of material to cover. Those can be said secured for the future parts of the historical drama series.

