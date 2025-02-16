From Gary and Phil Neville to Frank and Ronald De Boer, football has long been graced by talented sibling duos

Today, the tradition continues with several high-profile brotherly pairings, including the Ayews, making their mark in the sport

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the most prominent footballing brothers currently active in the professional game

Football has long been a sport where talent runs in the family. Many siblings have pursued the dream of making it to the elite level, and while the odds of becoming a professional are slim, some brothers have both managed to succeed at the highest level.

While it is common for one sibling to overshadow the other, there are instances where both brothers shine in their respective careers.

Ranking the Top 7 Brothers Who Play Professional Football Currently

YEN.com.gh looks at some of the most high-profile footballing brothers currently active in the professional game.

Jobe and Jude Bellingham

The Bellingham brothers first made waves at Birmingham City before securing moves to bigger clubs.

Jude, the elder sibling, has taken the football world by storm, impressing first at Borussia Dortmund before becoming a key player for Real Madrid. His performances have made him one of the best young talents globally.

Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham is carving his own path at Sunderland, where he has been a standout performer in their push for Premier League promotion.

Although still in the early stages of his career, Jobe's potential suggests he could soon follow in his brother’s footsteps on the grandest stages of football.

Iñaki and Nico Williams

Athletic Club de Bilbao’s dynamic duo, Iñaki and Nico Williams, have cemented their names in club history.

The brothers played a pivotal role in Athletic Club’s triumphant Copa del Rey campaign in 2024, securing their first title in 40 years.

While Iñaki Williams switched international allegiance to Ghana after initially representing Spain, Nico Williams has remained part of the Spanish national team.

His stock rose significantly after his impressive performances in Spain’s European Championship-winning campaign in 2024, making him one of the most sought-after wingers in world football.

Lucas and Theo Hernandez

The Hernandez brothers both started their professional journeys at Atletico Madrid’s youth academy.

Lucas Hernandez went on to make over 100 appearances for the senior team before joining Bayern Munich, where he enjoyed great success. Now at Paris Saint-Germain, he continues to be a reliable defender at the highest level.

Theo Hernandez, two years younger, took a different path, controversially moving to Real Madrid before finding his footing at AC Milan.

He has become one of the best left-backs in the world, helping Milan win the Serie A title in 2022. Interestingly, while Lucas played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, Theo was a crucial figure in their 2022 final run, underlining the immense talent within their family.

Antonio and Gianluigi Donnarumma

Most football fans are well aware of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s number one goalkeeper and Euro 2020 hero.

However, fewer people know that his older brother, Antonio Donnarumma, also had a spell at AC Milan.

Although Gianluigi has become a superstar and now plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, Antonio has had a more low-key career, serving primarily as a backup goalkeeper.

Despite their contrasting careers, both brothers shared a few years together at Milan, adding to the list of footballing siblings who played for the same club.

Jordan and Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is one of the most recognizable strikers in world football, having played for Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter Milan.

He is Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer and has consistently been a goal-scoring force in Europe.

His brother, Jordan Lukaku, may not have reached the same heights, but he has enjoyed a respectable career.

A former Lazio defender, Jordan has also earned caps for Belgium, though his last international appearance came in 2017. He currently plays for Turkish side Adanaspor, while Romelu leads the attack for Napoli.

Andre and Jordan Ayew

Football runs deep in the Ayew family, with their father, Abedi Pele, being one of Ghana’s greatest players. Andre and Jordan Ayew followed in his footsteps, beginning their careers at Marseille before reuniting in the Premier League at Swansea City.

Jordan Ayew has since played for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and is currently representing Leicester City in the English top flight.

His older brother, Andre, has had spells at West Ham United and Nottingham Forest and now plays for French club Le Havre. Both have been key figures for Ghana’s national team, making them one of Africa’s most accomplished footballing siblings.

Matty and Sean Longstaff

The Longstaff brothers are another duo who rose through the ranks of the same academy.

Coming from Newcastle United’s youth system, Sean Longstaff has established himself as an integral part of the Magpies’ midfield, making over 200 appearances for the club.

Matty Longstaff, meanwhile, had a promising start, famously scoring a winning goal on his Premier League debut against Manchester United.

However, he struggled to cement a place in Newcastle’s first team and eventually moved to MLS side Toronto FC. While his career has taken a different trajectory, that debut goal remains a standout moment in Premier League history.

