A Division One League player has been captured pelting a stone at a referee during a domestic league game in Elmina

The unfortunate incident happened on the same day Ghana football and the entire country is mourning with the family of Nana Pooley

Pooley, an ardent Kotoko fan, was stabbed to death after his beloved club's Ghana Premier League game with Nsoatreman on February 2

Referees, entrusted with maintaining fairness on the pitch, often bear the brunt of frustration from players and supporters alike.

In Ghanaian football, where intensity fuels competition, a troubling act of aggression has reignited concerns over officiating and safety.

Violence erupts again weeks after Pooley's death

Just weeks after the tragic passing of Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley, another incident has rocked the sport.

A Division One League (DOL) match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks on Sunday, February 16, took a dark turn when a player resorted to an unthinkable act, as reported by Saddick Adams on X.

Shocking attack on referee

In a moment of sheer frustration, a Sharks player hurled a stone at the match official, a disturbing scene captured on video and now circulating widely, per Myjoyonline.

The footage has sent shockwaves through the football community, sparking debates about player discipline and referee protection.

With referees already under immense pressure, incidents like this threaten to deter officials from performing their duties fearlessly.

What led to the chaos?

The tension stemmed from a controversial penalty decision that ultimately secured victory for Swedru All Blacks, the current leaders of Division One League Zone Two.

The home side felt hard done by, believing the referee’s call had unfairly tipped the game in the visitors’ favour.

Frustration boiled over after the final whistle, culminating in an assault on the official.

Adding to the chaos, an Elmina Sharks team official attempted to confront the referee, forcing the police to intervene.

The match official, visibly shaken and exhausted, had to be shielded from further aggression.

All Blacks coach defends the penalty decision

Despite the uproar, Swedru All Blacks head coach Prince George Koffie dismissed claims of a dubious call, standing by the referee’s judgement.

"Yes, but it was a clear penalty," he told YEN.com.gh, insisting there was no room for ambiguity in the decision.

A growing concern for Ghanaian football

This incident highlights a recurring issue in Ghanaian football—referee safety and player indiscipline.

While officiating decisions will always be debated, physical attacks on match officials cross the line and threaten the integrity of the game.

Calls for swift punishment and better security measures have intensified, with stakeholders demanding urgent action to prevent future incidents.

Pooley's one-week celebration evokes sadness

YEN.com.gh also reported that a one-week observance for Nana Pooley was held at Heroes Park in Kumasi, as friends, family, and supporters grappled with his tragic passing.

The emotional gathering, which lasted from dawn till dusk, saw loved ones reflecting on his unwavering passion for the game.

Images and videos from the event have surfaced on social media, portraying a poignant scene of grief, unity, and remembrance.

