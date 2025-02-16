Lionel Messi has been challenged to a boxing match by Logan Paul as a way to settle the ongoing PRIME energy drink lawsuit.

Paul, known for his outspoken personality, co-founded PRIME Hydration with KSI in 2022.

The brand has since become an official partner of top sports organizations, including Arsenal, Barcelona, the LA Lakers, and UFC.

However, controversy arose when Messi launched his own energy drink, Mas+, which bears a striking resemblance to PRIME’s packaging.

The legal battle began when Mas+ accused PRIME of forcing them to change their branding.

In response, PRIME countersued, claiming Messi’s product violated their trademarked design.

Now, Paul is willing to drop the lawsuit—on one condition: Messi must face him in the boxing ring.

In a video posted on social media, the WWE star called out Messi, saying:

“Brother, you copied us. Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. And then we got sued? This ain’t justice.” He continued, “So we countersued, obviously. If you can’t beat the best, you gotta be the best. But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement. We’re holding him accountable, and it’s harassment? All jokes aside, I will consider dropping this if Logan Paul vs. Messi happens in 2025. I’ll see you in the ring, brother.”

Paul has prior boxing experience, having faced undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight.

He was also in talks for a $250 million showdown with MMA legend Conor McGregor before the UFC called it off.

Meanwhile, Messi, at 37 years old, remains focused on his football career, leading Inter Miami as they chase MLS Cup glory.

