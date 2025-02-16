Ghanaian musician Florence Obinim has set the record straight on rumours surrounding her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim

This comes after she denied claims in a TikTok video that her husband has married a second wife

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Florence Obinim

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has expressed her displeasure over rumours surrounding her marriage to the Founder and leader of the International Godway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

This comes after news went rife on social media that Bishop Obinim had allegedly taken an actress as his second wife.

Ghanaian musician Florence Obinim rubbishes claims that her husband Bishop Obinim has a second wife. Photo credit: @pokuaa/TikTok @Bishop Obinim Ministries/Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Florence Obinim in setting the record straight refuted the allegation urging Ghanaians to treat it as lies.

"My husband has not married a second wife. I am not aware of it unless he has done that in secret and has not informed me. I have not seen that about Obinim."

Florence Obinim then opened up on her weight loss saying her decision to slim down was taken in her best interest and not to please anyone.

"Please I am a slim person and I have opted to lose weight on purpose by changing my diet. I said to myself before getting married to Kwadwo Obinim that I was slim, so once I was done having my children I would regain my figure."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to Florence Obinim's marriage

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared opinions on the comments made by Florence Obinim in the wake of her marriage.

Devon Aries commented;

"Listen to Freda Afriyie at ur risk ntrc nkoaa. Does Freda get a Husband?"

ohemaadjekum indicated:

"Freda didn't mention anyone's name so why do you presume it is you it is Ghanaians that attached obinim coz maybe they know somethings he does."

KENTE COUTURE GH added:

"Florence Obinnim is so mature and sensible."

41 indicated:

"Huh I said it , Florence obinim will never say anything bad about his husband. Marriage material."

Florence Obinim flaunts her kids

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim got tongues wagging after a photo of her and two of her three kids surfaced.

The Osoro Ne Yefie hitmaker was spotted with her second child, Promise Obinim, and her youngest child and only daughter, Angel Obinim.

Florence Obinim and her two children beamed with a smile as they posed for photos.

