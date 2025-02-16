Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has moved to bring clarity to his uneventful episode with referee José Munuera Montero

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to issue an unqualified apology after he was sent off during Madrid's draw with Osasuna

Meanwhile, Bellingham could escape punishment due to a specific rule in the law books of La Liga

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jude Bellingham has extended an unreserved apology following his red card in Real Madrid’s La Liga encounter against Osasuna on Saturday, February 15.

Bellingham endured an uneventful episode with referee José Munuera Montero as Madrid played out a 1-1 draw with the Pamplona-based club.

Jude Bellingham has issued an apology to his teammates following his red card incident in Real Madrid's draw with Osasuna. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

How did Jude Bellingham get a red card?

The English midfielder was given his marching orders after referee José Montero deemed his remarks inappropriate, citing the use of expletives in his official match report.

Despite the referee’s account, the 21-year-old insists his words were misinterpreted.

He maintains that his comments were not directed at Montero and believes the situation was blown out of proportion.

Bellingham apologises to Real Madrid teammates

In an effort to clarify the controversy, Bellingham addressed the issue in a post-match interview, explaining his side of the story.

Beyond verbal explanations, the former Borussia Dortmund star took to Instagram to issue another heartfelt apology to his teammates for leaving them short-handed.

"Enough said about the misunderstanding, just wanted to apologise again for leaving my teammates in such a tough position and thank fans for their support and understanding," he wrote, as quoted by MadridXtra.

Is Jude Bellingham arrogant?

While he has been quick to express regret, some critics have labelled his behaviour arrogant, pointing to previous outbursts on the pitch.

His fiery reactions in high-pressure moments have fuelled the perception that he lacks discipline, with many believing his sending-off was justified.

However, Kumasi-based sports journalist Fitman Jaara offers a different perspective in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

Speaking on the matter, he emphasised that Bellingham’s decision to take responsibility contradicts claims of arrogance.

"The fact that he publicly apologises shows clearly that he's down-to-earth and needs not to be misconceived as arrogant.

"He's a player with so much potential, and I believe accepting his error and publicly apologising for such misconduct should rather be applauded, especially given his football status in the world."

Bellingham's red card: Impact on Real Madrid’s title challenge

With Real Madrid engaged in a fierce battle for the La Liga crown, Bellingham’s absence could be a significant setback.

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona remain in close pursuit, meaning every fixture holds immense importance in the race for the championship.

To compound Madrid’s concerns, MARCA, via Madrid Zone, reports that the midfielder could face a two-game suspension, further complicating Carlo Ancelotti’s plans as the season reaches a crucial stage.

How Bellingham could escape punishment

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jude Bellingham may avoid punishment due to a loophole in the La Liga rulebook.

The English midfielder was shown a straight red card for allegedly insulting the referee during Real Madrid’s clash with Osasuna.

His intense reaction, which led to his sending-off, proved costly as Los Blancos dropped crucial points against the Pamplona-based side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh