Nana Pooley’s tragic passing has left a deep scar on Ghanaian football, but his legacy as a devoted supporter will live on

His story serves as a painful reminder of how football passion should never lead to violence

As justice unfolds, the hope remains that his memory will inspire change in the game he loved so dearly

Football thrives on passion, and few embodied that devotion like Nana Pooley.

The ardent Asante Kotoko fan's tragic passing has left an irreplaceable void in Ghanaian football, with his sudden departure sending shockwaves throughout the country.

First images from Nana Pooley's one-week celebration have made their way on social media. Photo credit: @ShabanMo9 and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Since February 2, tributes have poured in from all corners, a testament to the impact he had on those who shared his love for the game.

Nana Pooley's one-week celebration: A solemn farewell

As friends, family, and fellow supporters come to terms with this devastating loss, a one-week observance has been held at Heroes Park in Kumasi to honour his memory.

The gathering, stretching from dawn till dusk, is filled with raw emotion as loved ones reflect on his unwavering passion.

Images from the event have surfaced on social media, capturing a heart-wrenching scene of grief, unity, and remembrance.

Seeking justice: Arrests and investigations

While the mourning continues, efforts to bring those responsible to justice are gaining momentum.

The Ghana Police Service has moved swiftly, making six arrests linked to the case.

Among those arrested was Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, a former Sunyani West MP and owner of Nsoatreman FC.

Also arrested is Elizabeth Ntiriwaa, known as Akosua Black Chinese, who has been identified by eyewitnesses as the alleged instigator of the violence that led to Pooley’s tragic end, per Ghanaweb.

Autopsy report reveals chilling details

As investigations unfold, the findings from the autopsy paint a grim picture of Pooley’s final moments.

Kumasi-based sports journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu of Kessben Media shared distressing details about the nature of the attack on X.

According to the report, the weapon used was a 7.5 cm-long object, with the fatal wound to the heart measuring 1.6 cm deep.

The internal bleeding was catastrophic, as 1.5 litres of blood clotted inside his body, leading to his untimely passing.

Could first aid have saved Pooley? A medical perspective

In an effort to understand whether immediate medical intervention could have altered the outcome, YEN.com.gh consulted a surgeon at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The medical expert ruled out significant chances of survival given the nature of the injury.

"Not likely much could have been done at the incident site to save him," the surgeon explained.

"Very little could have been done in terms of first aid for a cardiac tamponade from a stab. Perhaps the one thing you can do in the instance of a stab to the chest is to leave the knife inside till the patient reaches the hospital.

"The best thing will be to move the patient to the hospital as soon as possible so they can initiate resuscitation measures."

Asantehene demands justice for Pooley

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has taken a firm stance regarding the tragic passing of Nana Pooley.

As the owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, the revered monarch has called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

