Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, showcased his compassionate nature again when he humorously pardoned a man whom he strongly believed could not settle a GH¢500 fine.

The incident, which occurred at the Manhyia Palace, unfolded when the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was brought before the Asantehene for a minor offense that required him to pay the stated amount as a penalty.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II sits in his palanquin. The revered Asantehene clears a man's fine at Manhyia Palace. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

However, upon realising that the individual could not afford the fine, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II lightheartedly dismissed the payment, evoking laughter from those present.

A video of the incident shows the Asantehene at a gathering with his subchiefs, with the man in question receiving a caution from the royal prosecutor.

After issuing the caution, the prosecutor asked the young man to pay the fine. Upon hearing the man’s hesitant response, Otumfuo, in his characteristic jovial manner, remarked that he should be forgiven, igniting laughter and applause from the gathering.

