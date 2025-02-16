Otumfuo Shows Compassion as He Humorously Clears Man’s GH¢500 Fine
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, showcased his compassionate nature again when he humorously pardoned a man whom he strongly believed could not settle a GH¢500 fine.
The incident, which occurred at the Manhyia Palace, unfolded when the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was brought before the Asantehene for a minor offense that required him to pay the stated amount as a penalty.
However, upon realising that the individual could not afford the fine, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II lightheartedly dismissed the payment, evoking laughter from those present.
A video of the incident shows the Asantehene at a gathering with his subchiefs, with the man in question receiving a caution from the royal prosecutor.
After issuing the caution, the prosecutor asked the young man to pay the fine. Upon hearing the man’s hesitant response, Otumfuo, in his characteristic jovial manner, remarked that he should be forgiven, igniting laughter and applause from the gathering.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh