One Piece movies in order: How to watch the Japanese Manga series

One Piece is the story of the Straw Hat pirates that comes from the pre-established dynamic of different characters. It brings exciting and fresh adventures along with peculiar twists with each new story arc. Watching One Piece movies in order will help you not to miss the thrill.
One Piece is one of the longest-running and most popular anime series of all time. The show has aired over 900 episodes and continues to be on the air to this day. In addition, the story is ever-changing while maintaining a streamlined flow with which fans gradually inch towards the end of the series.
One Piece movies in order of release
Watching One Piece movies and TV series in order of release is one of the easiest ways around the film. Here is the complete list according to the series's release date, movies, OVAs and shorts and specials.
One Piece TV series release date order
- October 1999: Season 1 - East Blue
- March 2001: Season 2 - Entering into the Grand Line
- August 2001: Season 3 - Introducing Chopper at the Winter Island
- December 2001: Season 4 - Arrival in Alabasta, Fierce Fighting in Alabasta
- November 2002: Season 5 - Dreams!, The Zenny Pirate Crew Sortie!, Beyond the Rainbow
- February 2003: Season 6 - Sky Island: Skypiea, The Golden Bell
- June 2004: Season 7 - Escape! The Marine Fortress & The Foxy Pirate Crew
- April 2005: Season 8 - Water Seven
- May 2006: Season 9 - Enie Lobby
- January 2008: Season 10 - Thriller Bark
- December 2008: Season 11 - Sabaody Archipelago
- July 2009: Season 12 - Island of Women
- October 2009: Season 13 - Impel Down
- July 2010: Season 14 - Marineford
- October 2011: Season 15 - Fish Island
- January 2013: Season 16 - Punk Hazard
- January 2014: Season 17 - Dressrosa
- June 2016: Season 18 - Silver Mine, Zou, Marine Rookie
- April 2017: Season 19 - Whole Cake Island, Reverie
- July 2019: Season 20 - Wano Country
One Piece movie release date order
- 2000 - One Piece: The Movie
- 2001 - Clockwork Island Adventure
- 2002 - Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals
- 2003 - Dead End Adventure
- 2004 - The Cursed Holy Sword
- 2005 - Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island
- 2006 - Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle
- 2007 - Adventures in Alabasta
- 2008 - Bloom in the Winter
- 2009 - Strong World
- 2011 - Straw Hat Chase
- 2012 - One Piece Film: Z
- 2016 - Gold
- 2019 - One Piece: Stampede
One Piece OVAs in order of release
- 1998 - Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack!
- 2008 - Romance Dawn Story
- 2009 - Strong World
- 2012 - Glorious Island Part 1
- 2016 - One Piece Film: Gold
- 2019 - Romance Dawn
One Piece shorts and specials in order of release
- 2000 - Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel
- 2001 - Jango’s Dance Carnival
- 2002 - Dream Soccer King
- 2003 - Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, Huge Dream
- 2003 - Protect! The Last Great Stage
- 2004 - Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King
- 2011 - 3D! Trap Coaster
- 2012 - Adventure on Hand Island
- 2013 - The Tale of One More Friend
- 2014 - 3D2Y
- 2015 - Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond – The Miraculous Reunion and the Inherited Will
- 2015 - Adventure of Nebulandia
- 2016 - Heart of Gold
- 2017 - East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure
- 2018 - Sky Island
One Piece chronological order of watching
Watching One Piece through chronological order is one of the other viable options for anyone interested in binge-watching everything that relates to One Piece. It entails a list of series, movies, OVAs, shorts, and specials.
The East Blue Saga
- Romance Dawn Arc: Ep 1-3
- Orange Town Arc: Ep 4-8
- Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack!
- Syrup Village Arc: Ep 9-18
- One Piece: The Movie
- Baratie Arc: Ep 19-30
- Arlong Park Arc: Ep 31-44
- Loguetown Arc: Ep 45
- Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles: Ep 46-47
- Loguetown Arc Cont. : Ep 48-53
- Clockwork Island Adventure
- One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel
- Jango’s Dance Carnival
- Warship Island Arc: Ep 54-61
- One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure
The Arabasta Saga
- Reverse Mountain Arc: Ep 62-63
- Whisky Peak Arc: Ep 64-67
- Diary of Koby-Meppo: Ep 68-69
- Little Garden Arc: Ep70-77
- Drum Island Arc: Ep 78-91
- Dream Soccer King
- Arabasta Arc: Ep 92-130
- The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta
- Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals
- Post-Arabasta Arc: 131-135
The Sky Island Saga
- Goat IslandArc: Episodes 136-138
- Dead End Adventure
- The Cursed Holy Sword
- One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream
- Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King
- Ruluka Island Arc: Episodes 139-143
- Jaya Arc: Episodes 144-152
- Skypiea Arc: Episodes 153-195
- One Piece: Episode of Sky Island
- G-8 Arc: Episodes 196-206
- Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island
The Water 7 Saga
- Long Ring Long Land Arc: Ep 207-219
- One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage
- Oceans Dream Arc: Ep 220-224
- Foxys Return Arc: Episodes 225-228
- Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle
- Water 7 Arc: Episodes 229-263
- Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 264-290, 293-302, 304-312
- Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407
- Post-Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 313-325
- Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom
The Thriller Bark Saga
- Ice Hunter Arc: Episodes 326-335
- Chopper Man Special: Episode 336
- Thriller Bark Arc: Episodes 337-381
- Spa Island Arc: Episodes 382-384
The Summit War Saga
- Little East Blue Arc: Episodes 426-429
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Straw Hat Chase
- One Piece 3D! Trap Coaster
- Romance Dawn Story
- Sabaody Archipelago Arc
- Amazon Lily Arc
- Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc
- Impel Down Arc
- Impel Down Arc Cont.
- Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc Cont
- Marineford Arc
- Post-War Arc
- Toriko Crossover
- Post-War Arc Cont. :
- 3D2Y
The Fish-Man Island Saga
- Return to Sabaody Arc: Episodes 517-522
- Episode of Nami
- Fish-Man Island Arc: Episodes 523-541
- Toriko Crossover: Episode 542
- Fish-Man Island Arc Cont. : Episodes 543-574
The Dressrosa Saga
- Zs Ambition Arc
- Glorious Island Part 1 and 2
- One Piece Film: Z
- Adventure of Nebulandia
- Punk Hazard Arc
- Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover
- Punk Hazard Arc Cont
- The Tale of Onse More Friend
- Caesar Retrieval Arc
- Dressrosa Arc
The Four Emperors Saga
- Silver Mine Arc
- One Piece: Heart of Gold
- One Piece Film
- One Piece Film: Gold
- Zou Arc: Episodes 751-779
- Marine Rookie Arc
- Whole Cake Island Arc
- Levely Arc
- Wano Country Arc
- Wano Country Arc
- Anime 20th Anniversary special
- Wano Country Arc
- Cidre Guild Arc
- One Piece: Stampede
What are One Piece total episodes?
There are a total of 977 episodes across 20 seasons with 20 different storylines. How many One Piece movies do they have? On the other hand, there are currently 14 movies.
What is the correct order of One Piece movies? There are various accurate orders of watching the anime. You can opt to go for the chronological order or the order according to the date of release.
Do One Piece movies fit in? No, they don't. It is mainly manga-based as therefore does not follow the storyline. However, they are okay for pure entertainment. Most of the movies have entirely original stand-alone plots set broadly around the contemporary story arc.
Anime is always fun to watch and especially when they are long-running and, of course, immensely popular. Well, in that very case, you need to watch One Piece if you have not already watched it. One Piece movies in order of release or chronologically will ensure you receive the ultimate viewing experience.
