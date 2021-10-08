One Piece movies in order: How to watch the Japanese Manga series

One Piece is the story of the Straw Hat pirates that comes from the pre-established dynamic of different characters. It brings exciting and fresh adventures along with peculiar twists with each new story arc. Watching One Piece movies in order will help you not to miss the thrill.

One Piece movies' characters. Photo: @onepiecenetflix

Source: Twitter

One Piece is one of the longest-running and most popular anime series of all time. The show has aired over 900 episodes and continues to be on the air to this day. In addition, the story is ever-changing while maintaining a streamlined flow with which fans gradually inch towards the end of the series.

One Piece movies in order of release

Watching One Piece movies and TV series in order of release is one of the easiest ways around the film. Here is the complete list according to the series's release date, movies, OVAs and shorts and specials.

One Piece TV series release date order

October 1999: Season 1 - East Blue

March 2001: Season 2 - Entering into the Grand Line

August 2001: Season 3 - Introducing Chopper at the Winter Island

December 2001: Season 4 - Arrival in Alabasta, Fierce Fighting in Alabasta

November 2002: Season 5 - Dreams!, The Zenny Pirate Crew Sortie!, Beyond the Rainbow

February 2003: Season 6 - Sky Island: Skypiea, The Golden Bell

June 2004: Season 7 - Escape! The Marine Fortress & The Foxy Pirate Crew

April 2005: Season 8 - Water Seven

May 2006: Season 9 - Enie Lobby

January 2008: Season 10 - Thriller Bark

December 2008: Season 11 - Sabaody Archipelago

July 2009: Season 12 - Island of Women

October 2009: Season 13 - Impel Down

July 2010: Season 14 - Marineford

October 2011: Season 15 - Fish Island

January 2013: Season 16 - Punk Hazard

January 2014: Season 17 - Dressrosa

June 2016: Season 18 - Silver Mine, Zou, Marine Rookie

Season 18 April 2017: Season 19 - Whole Cake Island, Reverie

July 2019: Season 20 - Wano Country

One Piece movie release date order

2000 - One Piece: The Movie

2001 - Clockwork Island Adventure

2002 - Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

2003 - Dead End Adventure

2004 - The Cursed Holy Sword

2005 - Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

2006 - Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle

2007 - Adventures in Alabasta

2008 - Bloom in the Winter

2009 - Strong World

2011 - Straw Hat Chase

2012 - One Piece Film: Z

2016 - Gold

2019 - One Piece: Stampede

One Piece OVAs in order of release

One of One Piece movie's characters. Photo: @onepiecenetflix

Source: Twitter

1998 - Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack!

2008 - Romance Dawn Story

2009 - Strong World

2012 - Glorious Island Part 1

2016 - One Piece Film: Gold

2019 - Romance Dawn

One Piece shorts and specials in order of release

2000 - Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel

2001 - Jango’s Dance Carnival

2002 - Dream Soccer King

2003 - Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, Huge Dream

2003 - Protect! The Last Great Stage

2004 - Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King

2011 - 3D! Trap Coaster

2012 - Adventure on Hand Island

2013 - The Tale of One More Friend

2014 - 3D2Y

2015 - Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond – The Miraculous Reunion and the Inherited Will

2015 - Adventure of Nebulandia

2016 - Heart of Gold

2017 - East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure

2018 - Sky Island

One Piece chronological order of watching

Watching One Piece through chronological order is one of the other viable options for anyone interested in binge-watching everything that relates to One Piece. It entails a list of series, movies, OVAs, shorts, and specials.

The East Blue Saga

Romance Dawn Arc: Ep 1-3

Orange Town Arc: Ep 4-8

Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack!

Syrup Village Arc: Ep 9-18

One Piece: The Movie

Baratie Arc: Ep 19-30

Arlong Park Arc: Ep 31-44

Loguetown Arc: Ep 45

Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles: Ep 46-47

Loguetown Arc Cont. : Ep 48-53

Clockwork Island Adventure

One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel

Jango’s Dance Carnival

Warship Island Arc: Ep 54-61

One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure

The Arabasta Saga

Reverse Mountain Arc: Ep 62-63

Whisky Peak Arc: Ep 64-67

Diary of Koby-Meppo: Ep 68-69

Little Garden Arc: Ep70-77

Drum Island Arc: Ep 78-91

Dream Soccer King

Arabasta Arc: Ep 92-130

The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

Post-Arabasta Arc: 131-135

The Sky Island Saga

Anime Hit One Piece: Stampede. Photo: @onepiecenetflix

Source: Twitter

Goat IslandArc: Episodes 136-138

Dead End Adventure

The Cursed Holy Sword

One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream

Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King

Ruluka Island Arc: Episodes 139-143

Jaya Arc: Episodes 144-152

Skypiea Arc: Episodes 153-195

One Piece: Episode of Sky Island

G-8 Arc: Episodes 196-206

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

The Water 7 Saga

Long Ring Long Land Arc: Ep 207-219

One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage

Oceans Dream Arc: Ep 220-224

Foxys Return Arc: Episodes 225-228

Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle

Water 7 Arc: Episodes 229-263

Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 264-290, 293-302, 304-312

Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407

Post-Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 313-325

Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom

The Thriller Bark Saga

Ice Hunter Arc: Episodes 326-335

Chopper Man Special: Episode 336

Thriller Bark Arc: Episodes 337-381

Spa Island Arc: Episodes 382-384

The Summit War Saga

Little East Blue Arc: Episodes 426-429

One Piece Film: Strong World

Straw Hat Chase

One Piece 3D! Trap Coaster

Romance Dawn Story

Sabaody Archipelago Arc

Amazon Lily Arc

Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc

Impel Down Arc

Impel Down Arc Cont.

Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc Cont

Marineford Arc

Post-War Arc

Toriko Crossover

Post-War Arc Cont. :

3D2Y

The Fish-Man Island Saga

Return to Sabaody Arc: Episodes 517-522

Episode of Nami

Fish-Man Island Arc: Episodes 523-541

Toriko Crossover: Episode 542

Fish-Man Island Arc Cont. : Episodes 543-574

The Dressrosa Saga

One Piece movie's characters. Photo: @onepiecenetflix

Source: UGC

Zs Ambition Arc

Glorious Island Part 1 and 2

One Piece Film: Z

Adventure of Nebulandia

Punk Hazard Arc

Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover

Punk Hazard Arc Cont

The Tale of Onse More Friend

Caesar Retrieval Arc

Dressrosa Arc

The Four Emperors Saga

Silver Mine Arc

One Piece: Heart of Gold

One Piece Film

One Piece Film: Gold

Zou Arc: Episodes 751-779

Marine Rookie Arc

Whole Cake Island Arc

Levely Arc

Wano Country Arc

Wano Country Arc

Anime 20th Anniversary special

Wano Country Arc

Cidre Guild Arc

One Piece: Stampede

What are One Piece total episodes?

There are a total of 977 episodes across 20 seasons with 20 different storylines. How many One Piece movies do they have? On the other hand, there are currently 14 movies.

What is the correct order of One Piece movies? There are various accurate orders of watching the anime. You can opt to go for the chronological order or the order according to the date of release.

Do One Piece movies fit in? No, they don't. It is mainly manga-based as therefore does not follow the storyline. However, they are okay for pure entertainment. Most of the movies have entirely original stand-alone plots set broadly around the contemporary story arc.

Anime is always fun to watch and especially when they are long-running and, of course, immensely popular. Well, in that very case, you need to watch One Piece if you have not already watched it. One Piece movies in order of release or chronologically will ensure you receive the ultimate viewing experience.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting piece on Made in Abyss season 2, release date, cast, and plot, and where to watch. Made in Abyss is an exciting animation series with lots of humour and emotional scenes.

Millions of people worldwide are eagerly waiting for Made in Abyss season 2. To enjoy more of this animated series' upcoming season, watch all season 1 episodes first. Otherwise, it will be challenging to understand the follow of events in the second season.

Source: Yen