David Krumholtz: 9 interesting facts you did not know about the actor

David Krumholtz is a familiar name and face in the entertainment world. Over the last decades, the actor has been gracing the television screens with his talent and skills. One unique thing about him is his ability to fit and bring life into any role given. How well do you know him?

Some of his popular films include The Good Wife and The Plot Against America. Who played Bernard in The Santa Clause? The actor is also popularly known as Bernard the elf fromThe Santa Clause movie. Here are some more fun facts about the talented actor.

Top 9 interesting facts about David Krumholtz

Here are some facts that you probably did not know about the Queens-born actor. Get to know about the character who played Bernard in The Santa Clause movie.

1. He hails from Queens, New York City

The actor was born on May 15, 1978, in Queens, New York, USA. He is 43 years as of 2021. His father worked as a postal worker, while his mother was a dental assistant.

2. Krumholtz started his career at 13 years

David was only 13 years old when he auditioned for the Broadway production of the film Conversations with my Father. Interestingly, he scooped the role of Young Charlie. In 1993, he appeared in the comedy film Life with Mikey, where he was recognized and bagged himself a Young Artist Award nomination.

Most people have been wondering what happened to Bernard from The Santa Clause movie? The actor has since starred in numerous movies and TV shows such as:

Addams Family Values

The Santa Clause

Monty

Chicago Sons

The Ice Storm

The Closer

Slums of Beverly Hills

Liberty Heights

10 Things I Hate About You

The Trouble With Normal

Sidewalks of New York

You Stupid Man

Big Shot: Confessions of a Campus Bookie

The Lyon’s Den

Kill the Poor

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Ray

Battle for Terra

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

The Playboy Club

Partners

The Newsroom

Raising Hope

The League

Men at Work

The Good Wife

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Living Biblically

3. The actor starred in Santa Clause as a teenager

How old was bernard in the Santa Clause? The film was first released in 1994 when he was 16 years old. His role as Bernard Santa Clause was reprised in the film’s first sequel titled The Santa Clause 2, which aired in 2002.

4. He has worked with top-notch Hollywood actors

During his career as an actor, David has worked with famous actors and actresses in Hollywood. Some include Michael J. Fox, Nathan Lane, Cyndi Lauper, Christina Vidal, Eddie Cibrian, Amber Heard, Laura Benanti, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Leah Renee, Naturi Naughton, Wes Ramsey and Jenifer Lewis.

5. Krumholtz co-created Gigi Does It

David is not only a fantastic actor; he is also a producer. He co-created the comedy series Gigi Does It, where he played the character of a 76-year-old widow named Gigi. She realizes that she inherited millions of dollars from her deceased husband.

She then starts to lead a luxurious life to experience the life she never had before, such as travelling to new destinations. But, even though Gigi has a razor-sharp tongue, she has a heart of gold.

6. David Krumholtz's net worth is impressive

The actor is believed to have a net worth of about $8 million. This is attributed to his successful acting career.

7. He gained much weight for a TV role

David Krumholtz's weight gain did not happen overnight. He added some pounds over the years and suddenly lost it so quickly that it raised suspicion from his fan. In 2013, he stated that he was adding on weight for a role and was under the supervision of a nutritionist.

8. Krumholtz is a family man

David tied the knot with actress Vanessa Britting on May 22, 2010, in New York City. The happy couple is parents to two children, daughter Pemma Mae, born in 2014, and son Jonas born in 2016.

9. David is a cancer survivor

What happened to Bernard from the Santa Clause? In July 2011, the actor was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He underwent a radioactive iodine treatment for five months, and in January 2012, he was declared cancer-free.

Actor David Krumholtz played a role in The Santa Clause movie, making Christmas worthwhile to many children untill to date. His character as elf Bernard brought some joyous moments in the film. Krumholtz remains one of the best actors in the entertainment world.

