Earl Nightingale's: early life, books, death, quotes, 30-day challenge

Earl Nightingale was an American radio personality, public speaker, and author. He mainly dealt with the subjects of human character development as a radio presenter.

Earl Nightingale posing for the camera. Photo: @NightingaleEarl

Source: Twitter

Nightingale became a legend on international radio and in phenomenal global literature from a humble beginning. Within this profound journey of discovery, Earl tells of a philosophy, "we become what we think about". This simple message has impacted many, including leaders around the world.

Earl Nightingale's profile summary

Full name : Earl Nightingale

: Earl Nightingale Popular as: Earl

Earl Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : March 12 1921

: March 12 1921 Date of death : March 25 1989

: March 25 1989 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Age at death: 68 years old

68 years old Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Height: 6 feet 1 inch

6 feet 1 inch Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Earl the 4th

Earl the 4th Spouse: Diana

Diana Profession: American radio speaker, motivational speaker, and author

Earl Nightingale's biography

Nightingale was born on March 12 1921, in Los Angeles, California. He was raised in some of the old Mariner apartments' along with his two brothers. Unfortunately, in 1933, his father left his mother. His mother moved the family to a tent in Tent City, where she raised the three boys independently.

Career

Earl Nightingale sitting in his office. Photo: @NightingaleEarl

Source: Twitter

Earl began his career at the age of 17, working as an instructor at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and later joined the US Marines. While in service as a member of the Marine Corps, he did some volunteer work at a local radio station as an announcer.

Nightingale began to work on his book, titled The Strangest Secret. By 1956, the book had become successful and popular. Later, he narrated the text into a Spoken Word Recording, which sold over one million copies. The book made him became the first author ever to achieve Gold Record status.

In 1960, Earl collaborated with Lloyd Conant to form the Nightingale-Conant Corporation of Chicago. The pair produced another successful audiobook titled Lead the Field. Earl continued to make other spoken words records and audiobook titles. Some of his books include:

Strangest Secret

Lead the Field

The Essence of Success

Lead the Field: An Official Nightingale Conant Publication

The Direct Line: An Official Nightingale Conant Publication

This is Earl Nightingale

Transformational Living: Positivity, Mindset and Persistence

Your Success Starts Here: Purpose and Personal Initiative

Your Greatest Asset: Creative Vision and Empowered Communication

The Six-Word Secret to Success

Earl Nightingale's Greatest Discovery: Six Words that Changed the Author's Life Can Ensure Success to Anyone Who Uses Them, Wayne Dyer

On Success

Successful Living in a Changing World

How to Completely Change Your Life in 30 Seconds

El Secreto Mas Raro (the Strangest Secret) (Spanish Edition)

The Strangest Secret: How to live the life you desire

The Strangest Secret and as a Man Thinketh James Allen

Creative Thinking

The Strangest Secret by Earl Nightingale & Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

The Strangest Secret: Think and Grow Rich

The New Lead the Field

Earl Nightingale's Greatest Discovery: "The Strangest Secret-- Revisited".

Communicate What You Think

How to Change Your Life in 30 Seconds - Compleat

Lead the Field by Earl Nightingale - Lesson: A Worthy Destination and Miracles of Your Mind

How to Think Like a Millionaire in 30 Days: Why Changing Your Thoughts Daily Is Essential to Achieving the Success You Desire Earl Nightingale

The Strangest Secret for Succeeding in the World Today

How to Completely Change Your Life in 30 Seconds - Part III

How to Make Money in Real Estate: The Right Attitude

The Under Over Principle: The Law of Cause and Effect

Winning With Words: Business

2 Amazing Ways to Solve Your Problems: Business Life

Limitless: Unleashing Your Wealth

Earl Nightingale's 30-day challenge

Earl Nightingale sitting in a studio. Photo: @NightingaleEarl

Source: Twitter

The author is also remembered for his 30-day test. The test was aimed at encouraging people to stay positive in their bid to becoming successful in life. The challenge entails:

Write what you want on a card. Think about it in a cheerful, relaxed, positive way. Look at it every chance you get during the day. Look at all the abundance around you every day. Stop thinking about your fear. Take control of your mind for 30 days. Don't stress about how you are going to achieve your goal. Leave that to a power greater than you.

Earl Nightingale's quotes

Long after his death, Earl is still remembered for his profound words of wisdom. Here are several quotes by the legendary motivational speaker and author.

No man can get rich himself unless he enriches others.

We tend to live up to our expectations.

Our attitude toward life determines life's attitude towards us.

We become what we think about.

We are all self-made, but only the successful will admit it.

You are now, and you do become what you think about.

Our attitude toward life determines life's attitude towards us.

Success is the progressive realization of a worthy goal or ideal.

All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.

Every one of us is the total of his thoughts.

People who have goals succeed because they know where they're going. It's that simple.

A person who does not read is no better than one who cannot read.

The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice. It is conformity.

Death

Nightingale died on March 28, 1989, in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 68. He succumbed to complications after heart surgery. At the time of his death, his recorded messages were played worldwide to inspire people to live their lives to their fullest.

Today, this legend is remembered as one such philosopher of his time. His bestselling projects continue to sell daily on various platforms. For instance, one can find Earl Nightingale's YouTube audiobooks on the platform for free. His work continues to inspire new generations to reach their highest potential.

Earl Nightingale's fast facts

Earl Nightingale with his wife Dianna at the beach. Photo: @NightingaleEarl

Source: Twitter

Who is Earl Nightingale? Nightingale was a renowned American radio personality, motivational speaker, and author. What is Earl Nightingale 30 day challenge? It is a test aimed at encouraging people to stay positive in life. Who was Earl Nightingale mentor? His mother, although poor, encouraged him to read and find the answers to success. What was Earl Nightingale the strangest secret? The realization that we become what we think about. When did Earl Nightingale die? He died on March 28, 1989. He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

Earl Nightingale stood out as one of the most successful individuals of his time. Even long after his demise, his bestselling audiobooks continue to sell daily. His work still inspires millions of people from all walks of life to become successful.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Jacob Scipio wife, height, parents, net worth, movies, and TV shows. Jacob is a British writer and actor who has been in the entertainment industry for a long time. It is only recently that he became famous for a breakout role in the movie Bad Boys for Life.

He has enjoyed a lengthy acting career, entering the industry when he was just nine months old. Over the years, he has starred in several films, TV shows, and stage plays. And despite gaining some recognition, he has remained largely unknown.

Source: Yen