A Ghanaian lady is distraught and in desperate need of answers on matters concerning God's relationship with humans.

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the lady weeping bitterly as she sought answers from pastors concerning issues troubling her.

First, she wondered why misfortune often befalls people, leading to pain and suffering.

She then again asked why God does not directly intervene and speak to his children to avert certain tragic incidents.

"Why did God bring us into this world to suffer." she lamented.

At that point, the lady began to shed more tears as she pondered over the matter and appealed to pastors who had insight on the issue to offer some explanation.

The touching video had raked in 10,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

Netizens react to the lady's concern

Social media users who commented on the video comforted the young lady.

PerPpy commented:

"He speaks to us paaa but we’re just stubborn to listen. We sometimes don’t avail ourselves in the spirit for him to speak to us."

BIG BΛBY reacted:

"He speaks to us in soo many ways. You don’t need to hear his voice before you know he’s speaking to you. He does it in many ways; dreams, instincts, advise from the elderly, signs and wonders."

KYB

"My Dear, Yahuah didn't create us on earth to come suffer no, but our decisions, choices and failure to be always be spiritual to listen to our inner beings makes us suffer,"

Lady in Canada cries out over hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has opened up about her struggles after relocating to Canada.

In a video on TikTok, the lady called out people in Canada, accusing them of creating an unrealistic impression of life in that country.

She lamented over her condition and questioned whether she made the right choice to move abroad.

