50+ inspirational Elon Musk quotes to help you believe in yourself

Elon Musk is an American entrepreneur, engineer, investor, inventor, and designer who co-founded SpaceX and Tesla Motors. He is deeply committed to building a future world that depends less on fossil fuels. Musk isn't doing that quietly. The markets and media closely follow every word that comes from his mouth. But what are some of these inspirational Elon Musk quotes that will make you believe in your potential?

Elon Musk's journey to fame and wealth started in 1995. He and his brother founded a web software company that angel investors funded. Why is Elon Musk so inspiring? He has been through thick and thin to build his current empire. He understands what it takes to create a business and how hard it can be – especially when things aren't planned.

Best Elon Musk quotes

If you are looking for Elon Musk's artificial intelligence quotes or inspirational saying, then you are in the right place. The phrases will help you face any challenge that comes your way. Here are the top Elon Musk's motivational quotes:

Best Elon Musk inspirational quotes

If you live in Elon Musk's world, where there are endless possibilities, anything is possible. So you only have to ask yourself, "What is Elon Musk's mindset?". When you have his positive mindset, then you can make it through any innovation or business challenge. Here are a few quotes to get you into the right attitude.

My goal is not only to change my generation but all generations henceforth. I want to live long enough to see our civilization become mature and wise enough to handle this new reality we have created for ourselves.

The best way to predict the future is to invent it.

You know, I'm thinking about taking some time off after this. Just take a year or two off. Do nothing. And then come back even more driven. Because once you've taken a break, you realize just how much energy you had wasted over the years.

It would be great if we could find ways to use solar power instead of coal. But I am pessimistic that we'll ever do better than 1% efficiency. So we're stuck with burning stuff until someone invents fusion reactors.

We need to develop technology that allows us to colonize other planets. That should be humanity's highest priority. If we fail to achieve that objective, we may well end up destroying Earth.

What makes a good leader? Someone who inspires others to greatness.

A lot of people say that success leaves clues. Well, Failure does too. Failure teaches you lessons.

I learned early on that if you try to please everyone, you wind up pleasing nobody.

People ask me what motivates me. What drives me. They assume that motivation means money. Or sex. Or drugs. All those things are essential. But none of them motivates me nearly as much as seeing an idea from conception to completion. Seeing a project grow from concept to creation.

I always wanted to make cars. My dad said 'no' every single time. Finally, I got him to let me design a vehicle. When I graduated college, I went straight to work for Tesla Motors.

I'd rather die trying than succeed playing it safe.

Our greatest fear isn't that we are inadequate. Our greatest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?

I wish I were smart enough to tell you exactly what I'm doing tomorrow.

I think the biggest mistake people make is assuming that their job ends when they clock out. Your career is never done.

The best way to predict your future is to create it.

If you want something wrong enough, you will find a way. But, of course, you will make sacrifices along the way. Sometimes, these sacrifices can become unbearable. At times, you might have to pay any price at all.

Elon Musk funny quotes ideas

Musk is funny, and he is never afraid of self-deprecating jokes at times. You can draw some valuable tips and inspirations from his funny quote. Below are some of the funniest Elon Musk quotes that will make you believe in your potential:

You're only young once, but you can stay immature forever.

We've been working hard this year, and now we need to take some time off. So, we decided to do nothing for two weeks. No meetings, no emails, no calls - relax!

It doesn't matter how many miles you travel; it matters how well you live while travelling.

I hope someone could send a message back to Earth one day soon saying, 'Hey guys, visit us.' So that someday, somebody may get inspired to build a spaceship and head over to see what life is really like on Mars.

Purpose to boldly go where no man has gone before...and then return safely.

I know that my generation has grown accustomed to instant gratification. But sometimes, waiting for results takes patience.

It doesn't matter how slowly you go as long as you don't stop.

Successful people aren't necessarily more intelligent than other people. However, successful people understand opportunities better.

There's more to life than making money. There's more to life than being famous or rich. The real question is: Are you living each day to its fullest potential? Because if you are, then you already won half the battle.

Innovation requires taking calculated risks. In business, you often hear people talk about innovation as though it's synonymous with risk-taking. This couldn't be further from the truth. Innovation involves minimal risk.

On the contrary, risky ventures usually involve giant leaps forward. Big jumps are challenging to execute. They need lots of energy and focus.

SpaceX is going to revolutionize transportation. Not because we're particularly good at rocket science. But because we're great at execution.

A lot of people spend their lives worrying about whether they're right or wrong. Worrying about what others think of them. Instead, why not try thinking about what makes you happy? Why not try focusing on what excites you?

The best thing about Failure isn't learning from your mistakes. It is realizing that everything happens for a reason. Every single event in our lives helps shape who we are. We know things through failures. Things we wouldn't otherwise learn.

What separates successful entrepreneurs from everyone else is that they keep moving towards their goals even after failing miserably, even after losing millions of dollars trying to reach those goals.

Our company motto says it all. Failure is not an option. When you work at SpaceX, you realize that every project must succeed. Failure is unacceptable.

One of the most important lessons I learned early on is that success depends upon having a solid team around you. A group of talented individuals who share common values and beliefs. Who trust each other and support each other.

No problem should hold you up. No obstacle should stand between you and achieving your dreams.

Elon Musk success quotes

What does Elon Musk say about sleep? What does he say about business prosperity? Well, here are a few success quotes that will guide, motivate and help you succeed in whatever you do:

Most people wait until they feel passionate about something to pursue it. Then, they wonder why they waited so long. I'm here to tell you that the opposite works too. Don't chase passion. Feel it. Let it guide you. Follow wherever it leads.

As humans, we tend to look outside ourselves for answers. For inspiration. For motivation. We seek out role models. People whose actions inspire us. And when we find these role models, we want to know how they did it.

I've always believed that there was no limit to what human beings could achieve. That nothing was impossible. So, I never gave myself any limitations. Ever.

If you don't like change, you'll wind up running behind it. If you hate challenges, you'll miss out on some excellent opportunities. Life will pass you by without ever giving you anything worthwhile.

We live in a world full of distractions. Distractions pull us away from doing what matters. From pursuing our passions. From following our hearts. Our minds become cluttered with thoughts of trivialities.

Sometimes, you have to lose sleep over something. If you don't, you'll never win.

You only get one chance to make a first impression. So make sure it's a good one.

Successful companies aren't built overnight. They take years to make. Years of hard work. Years of dedication. Years of sacrifice. But if you're willing to put in the time and effort, eventually, you'll reap the rewards. Then, finally, you'll be rewarded handsomely for all your efforts.

When I started my own business, I didn't expect to fail. Instead, I expected to win because I wanted to create a better future. To leave the world a little bit better than I found it.

Innovation requires risk-taking. Risking Failure, trying new ideas and taking big swings. The more risks you take, the higher the reward.

A lot of times, people think that money solves problems. Money makes life easier. It makes it possible to buy whatever you desire. In reality, though, money rarely brings happiness. Most often, it just creates more problems.

There comes the point when you have to decide whether or not you're going to let fear dictate your decisions. Or whether you're going to choose courage over comfort. There comes a moment when you have to say yes to what scares you. Yes, to taking chances.

Don't try to please everybody. Just try to please enough people to gain a reputation for pleasing others.

The best thing about starting your own company is that nobody tells you who to hire or fire. Nobody gives you an office. Nobody pays your bills. Your success depends entirely upon you. It's yours alone. No boss breathing down your neck.

Do everything right. Everyone else does too.

People ask me why I'm so successful. Why am I able to accomplish such incredible feats? Well, here's my answer. I refuse to accept mediocrity. Not at home. Not at school. Not anywhere.

Never give up. Never surrender. Always press forward. Keep moving forward. Don't wait around for tomorrow. Tomorrow may never come. Press onward. Forward into the unknown. Into uncharted territory.

If you feel like you are about to change the world, read the above Elon Musk quotes. They will inspire you and help you to believe in yourself so you can achieve the impossible.

