A lady, Amanda Chisom, was insulted for leaning on her car by a stranger who never knew it was hers

The incident happened while the lady was waiting her turn to be served at a place she went to seek a service

When the alarm of the vehicle went off, the stranger rebuked her for staying close to something that is not hers

A lady, Amanda Chisom, took to Facebook on Wednesday, October 13, to narrate the embarrassment she faced from a male stranger.

The woman said she was leaning on her car outside of the place she had visited to get something done when the vehicle’s alarm ticked off.

A Nigerian lady said a stranger embarrassed her so much. Photo source: Amanda Chisom

Source: Facebook

Get off the car

According to Amanda, a man who saw what happened talked down on her as he yelled that she should get off the car, thinking it was another person’s own.

The man went on to say she is like many badly behaved small girls as he asked what exactly she is doing leaning on the car.

When the young lady asked the man if he meant she should get off her own car, the man expressed disbelief, sized her up before saying:

“Na only you get car.”

Read her post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 200 comments with many likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Tonye Bobmanuel said:

"At the end the keys still with you my dear."

Joseph Okocha said:

"The guy just made a fool of himself, he intended to insult you ,but he who laughs last, laughs best. I will pay anything to see the look on his face when he see you driveout from that place."

Adaobi Peter Anadi said:

"Nne you are blessed because you are wealthy,he never knew that a young girl like you can acquire that kind of expensive car, thunder fire poverty in this country,we still have long way to go."

Precious Chinwendu said:

"That’s another angle when you have small stature some people will be insulting you anyhow without knowing you can actually feed them."

Adigun Ayodelé said:

"As he know get money, e get badmouth. He can't lose both."

