Former BASS Headmistress, Sarah Baah-Odoom, Passes Away, “I Can’t Believe This”

Tributes have poured in from former students and staff who remember her leadership with admiration.

Social media has since become a space for collective mourning and reflection.

Former Breman Asikuma Senior High School (BASS) Headmistress, Sarah Baah-Odoom, has passed away, leaving many in disbelief.

The announcement was made in a TikTok post by the school on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The message stirred deep emotions among students, alumni, and well-wishers, many of whom expressed sorrow with the words, “I can’t believe this.” Details surrounding the cause of her death have not yet been communicated.

Madam Sarah Baah-Odoom was posted to BASS in 2020 and served with dedication until her retirement in 2024.

During her tenure, she became one of the school’s most admired leaders, known for her discipline, compassion, and commitment to academic excellence.

BASS alumni pay tribute to late Baah-Odoom

Her retirement ceremony remains etched in the memories of many.

As she officially handed over in 2024, students presented her with several beautifully crafted portraits as gifts.

The atmosphere was emotional yet celebratory, reflecting the deep affection they held for her. In a touching moment, students sang the school anthem as she bid farewell to active duty, with some shedding tears as they waved her goodbye.

Today, those same students are struggling to come to terms with her passing. Many have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes, describing her as a motherly figure and a pillar of strength.

Her legacy at BASS endures, defined by service, leadership, and the lasting impact she made on generations of students.

