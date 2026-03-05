A 11-year-old Monalisa Akanpaaba has created a functional AI tool that supports the study of Science and Maths among young people

Monalisa's impressive project has been the 'Favorite AI Project' at the Coolest AI Projects Ghana, a science tech fair for young adults

The Coolest AI Projects Ghana aims to encourage innovations, coding and problem-solving among young children

An 11-year-old girl has become an internet sensation after creating an Artificial Intelligence tool designed to support learning in science and mathematics.

Monalisa Akanpaaba, a student of Bridge Roses Montessori in Accra, developed the AI tool as part of the Coolest AI Projects Ghana.

She named her project School Help Buddy, a tool aimed at helping students make the study of science and mathematics easier and more engaging for children her age and beyond.

Monalisa’s project won the title of Favorite AI Project at the science fair.

Her remarkable achievement serves as a powerful inspiration to children across the country. It reinforces the idea that with the right environment, support, and encouragement, the girl child can achieve impressive feats just like her peers around the world.

AI projects among growing youth

Coolest Projects Ghana 2025, an annual technology showcase, is organised by the Ghana Code Club in partnership with the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

The competition is open to young digital creators under 18 and features categories including Scratch, Games, Hardware, AI, and Web Apps.

It aims to encourage innovation, coding skills, and problem-solving among children and teenagers across the country and also allows children showcase the amazing things they can create through technology.

Five girls create app to help students

Five young girls have developed an innovative app aimed at supporting education for children.

The group, known as the Brain Squad, created the app Handsout, which not only facilitates learning but also enables the donation of books, stationery, and other essential materials to children in need.

The app was designed to help less-privileged children gain access to basic education with minimal effort.

The idea behind Handsout was inspired by a tragic incident in Itafaji, Lagos, where a school building reportedly collapsed, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.

This event motivated the girls to create a solution that could provide educational support and resources to vulnerable children.

Netizens congratulate young Monalissa

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to applaud young Monalissa for her impressive innovation. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Grateful commented:

"While I was about to read, I was hoping it was going to be positive, and positive it is."

Kormasi said:

"You won’t hear that a student from Kwame Adu Municipal Assembly Basic School has won something like this."

Oldsoldier Gt mentioned:

"Congratulations, my people are the best on this planet. All praises to the most high."

Komfour noted:

"Where can I get the opportunity to download this app. I am so impressed."

St.Peter's school gets AI Laboratory

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that St. Peter's Senior High School had received an Artificial Intelligence laboratory.

The cutting-edge AI lab was built through a collaboration between the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Intel, and the St. Peter's Old Boys Association (PERSCOBA).

The AI lab was facilitated by Coral Reef Innovation Hub and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced computing resources, machine learning algorithms, and robust data analytics tools.

