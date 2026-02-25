A Ghana police officer was seen praying for the healing of a girl with a hearing impairment, inspiring social media reactions

Footage showed the officer encouraging the little girl to repeat numbers after his prayer, showcasing her progress

Netizens who watched the video commented on the officer's combination of civic and spiritual responsibilities

An officer with the Ghana Police Service (GPS) was filmed praying for the healing of a little girl with a hearing impairment.

The police officer's action got many talking on social media.

In a video on X, the police officer who was wearing his uniform put his hand around the girl's ears and started mumbling. Even though what he was saying could not be heard, it is assumed that the officer was praying for healing.

After praying for a while, the officer who was squatting stood up and spoke to the girl. He asked her to repeat what he said after him.

The little girl repeated it, but it was not audible and fluent enough, so the police officer put his hands around her ears again and continued to pray.

When he had prayed for a while, the police officer asked the little girl to repeat the first three numbers after him. He then went ahead to pray for the little girl while other children watched.

At a point, she could repeat the first five numbers after the police officers. The children present were amazed that the girl with a hearing impairment was speaking.

One of the older girls who was watching while all this was going on could not contain her amazement. She smiled broadly and covered her mouth with her hands to express her bewilderment.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to officer's 'healing' power

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video that was shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read the comments below:

@BraAlkabos said:

"Nobody is talking about the earrings."

@Carsley_1 wrote:

"He is doing both his civic duty and God’s work."

@think_ghana said:

"Wow, an anti- robbery who remembers his maker even in the line of duty. May Allah give much grace and insight."

@embrace_kwame wrote:

"I thought Christians tag people with rasta and earrings as devils? wow Yesu adi nkunim."

@BrainierW said:

"There is Power in the name of Jesus 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾."

@talk2desage wrote:

"Hallelujah to the most high."

@Ferdinand238162 said:

"He is part of the IGP special operations team."

@fortune_gh wrote:

"The police are our friend."

@bolaji_gh said:

"I’m sure he’s dem Anti Robberies some."

@SniperJr9 wrote:

"Pastor Rasta 🙆‍♂️😂."

Police officer teaches students due to conflict

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer in Nkwanta was captured teaching students mathematics in a classroom, an action which warmed many hearts online.

The security personnel was stepping in for the teachers who had left the town due to the longstanding conflict in the area.

Social media users who watched the video applauded the police officer for stepping in and helping the students.

