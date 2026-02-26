A Ghanaian man living in the US reportedly passed away after a tractor-trailer struck him while he was clearing snow from his car

Patrick Sarpong was returning from work when he stopped at the Massachusetts Turnpike to clear his view, but was tragically killed

Several Ghanaians on social media mourned the passing of the expat and prayed for his family as they came to terms with the loss

Patrick Sarpong, a Ghanaian man living in the US, reportedly lost his life after he was knocked down by a tractor-trailer while clearing snow from his car on a highway in Massachusetts.

The tragic accident occurred on Monday, February 23, 2026, on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Hopkinton, during severe winter weather caused by a powerful blizzard affecting the American state.

News reports indicated that Patrick Sarpong was driving home from work when he stopped around 11:15 p.m. to clear the accumulated snow from his vehicle.

While he was out of his vehicle, a passing tractor-trailer reportedly struck him.

A post on X stated that even though emergency responders arrived promptly, Sarpong was pronounced dead at the scene due to the extent of his injuries.

The body was later taken to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Hopkinton was not subject to any travel restrictions at the time of the crash, despite the blizzard.

Sergeant Gregory Jones of the Massachusetts State Police explained that the highway remained open, and drivers were allowed to travel.

A thorough investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident, including factors such as visibility, driver actions, and potential contributions of the severe weather.

The authorities indicated that further updates would be given as the inquiry continues.

Netizens mourn Ghanaian killed in Massachusetts, USA

@kwesi_slay said:

"This guy looks very familiar."

@wellbadlit wrote:

"Oh, how this one di33 ein village people hands Dey inside some."

@1jahkmoe said:

"Clearing snow at the side of a highway? Smh."

@Carsley_1 wrote:

"OMG! I don’t understand, where was the trailer at? He didn’t see? I’m not too spiritual, but this one deɛ hmm RIP."

@TopDawg05xx said:

"RIP, but there has to be more to this story because how do you even start to drive without clearing snow on your car, only to stop on a highway to do it?"

@Techie_Metax wrote:

"Heartbreaking. A life lost in such a routine moment. My deepest condolences to Patrick Sarpong’s family and the entire Ghanaian community in the US. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"Left home to feed home. The story of our lives abroad. May God protect us."

@_kelvinfcb wrote

"This one is really painful…Rest in peace, Patrick Sarpong. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Ghanaian community abroad. May God comfort everyone he has left behind and grant his soul eternal rest."

@Killakuttt said:

"Awwwww chale, which kind death be this, oooh only if he had known stopping to clean his car would cause his death, he would have just continued on his journey to the house to do that. Awwww, this is so sad."

@McGarrettJnr wrote:

"Everyone is wise when it’s not their story. Even those who haven’t experienced snow find his actions senseless. Driving in snowy conditions can cause snow to build up on the headlights and windscreen, posing a hazard, especially at night. You’d have to stop and clear it sometimes."

Ghanaian student in US dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Felix Owusu, a Ghanaian student studying at the Illinois Institute of Technology, had died in a road accident in Chicago.

The fatal crash occurred on January 28, 2026, after snowfall caused his car to lose control and collide with a trailer while he was on his way to work.

The Ghanaian community in the US organised a GoFundMe to support his wife and children as they dealt with the trauma and faced immigration issues.

